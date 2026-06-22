Abelardo de la Espriella, Far-Right Millionaire Backed by Trump, Claims Presidential Victory

Abelardo de la Espriella, a far-right millionaire backed by US President Donald Trump, declared victory in Colombia's presidential runoff late Sunday as preliminary results showed him leading by less than one percentage point with more than 99% of the vote tallied.

Despite the narrow margin, Trump—who is notorious for lying about elections—falsely declared on Truth Social that De la Espriella won "BIG" as the far-right candidate's opponent, leftist Sen. Iván Cepeda, said the results were "unofficial." Both Cepeda and incumbent Colombian President Gustavo Petro signaled that they would challenge vote counts.

"It is an abuse to declare a president through the media when the scrutiny is still ongoing," Petro wrote on X as interim results showed De la Espriella with 49.66% of the vote to Cepeda's 48.7%.

In the run up to Sunday's contest, Petro, international observers, and Democratic lawmakers in the US sounded alarm about the Trump administration's interference in the race on behalf of De la Espriella, who has pledged to "disembowel the left," cut corporate taxes, and dismantle Petro's social and economic policies, which slashed poverty and boosted the country's minimum wage.

"President Trump has... implied that if Mr. De la Espriella loses, Colombia may lose the support of the United States, its most important trade and security partner," a group of US lawmakers wrote in a letter to to Trump administration officials last week. "This direct interference by US officials in another country’s democratic elections is inconsistent with longstanding principles of national sovereignty and non-interference, as well as international law."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media that he called De la Espriella late Sunday to "congratulate him on his electoral victory."

"The Trump administration looks forward to working closely with your incoming administration to advance regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen our economic ties," Rubio added.

NPR noted that De la Espriella "has built a lucrative legal and media empire around his reputation."

"He owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce, and frequently travels by private jet," the outlet added. "He has also cultivated a conspicuous public image as a businessman and influencer, launching a fashion brand, De La Espriella Style, which markets high-end accessories such as luxury watches and sneakers priced at over $1,000 a pair."

De la Espriella's declaration of victory sparked protests in the streets of Colombia's capital, Bogotá. Barron's reported that "roaring motorbike engines and shouts of 'resistance!' filled the air" in the capital city as thousands took to the streets in opposition to De la Espriella.

"We're going to see many more demonstrations," one student demonstrator predicted.