The US anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace on Tuesday denounced Israel for creating the humanitarian crisis in which yet another Palestinian baby has died of hypothermia in Gaza, while the United Nations migration agency warned that more Gazans will likely suffer cold-related deaths if desperately needed supplies aren't rapidly delivered.

Nine-month-old Kinan Ahmed Raqiq was found dead by his father on Friday as they sheltered in a tent in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Agence France-Presse reported.

Heavy storms and flooding have ravaged Gaza, where nearly 2 million people have been forcibly displaced, with many living in tents and other makeshift shelters that offer inadequate protection from the elements.

“I woke up only to see his skin had turned blue, so I rushed him to Nasser Hospital, but he had already died from hypothermia and frozen to death,” the father, Ahmed Raqiq, told AFP. "I am in complete shock. I found myself holding my son wrapped in a burial shroud.”

Gaza's Health Ministry said that a forensic examination confirmed that hypothermia was the cause of the infant's death, and that it was the first recorded cold-related death of the current winter season.

According to Gaza officials, at least 28 Palestinians—24 of them children—have died from hypothermia over the past four winters.

"No child should die from the cold, a death that could have been entirely prevented with adequate shelter. And winter in Gaza has barely begun," Jewish Voice for Peace said on social media.

"Meanwhile, the Israeli government is pushing Gaza toward the brink of another famine," JVP continued. "The World Food Program (WFP), Gaza’s largest food aid provider, recently announced it was cutting assistance to half a million people each month due to funding shortages."

"Moreover, containers of food and other essential supplies that are already available to reach Palestinians in Gaza are not being allowed in because Israeli restrictions continue to prevent the vast majority of aid from entering," the group noted. "The WFP warns that, if the Israeli blockade continues, up to 90% of Gaza’s population could face acute food insecurity by the end of 2026."

"No family should lose a child to preventable cold or hunger, or struggle to access the basic necessities to survive," JVP stressed.

"As winter deepens and aid restrictions continue, Palestinians deserve more than survival: They deserve warmth, food, safety, and dignity," the group added. "The world cannot look away. No one should have to endure this."

Karl Baker, who heads the United Nations International Organization for Migration's Gaza program, warned Tuesday that "without proper shelter, without critical relief items, then hypothermia ⁠deaths" will continue to occur.

"It's unacceptable to have hypothermia in the modern world," Baker added.

The IOM chief said the agency must address a $173 million funding shortfall for its winter shelter programs.

In a rare rebuke, US President Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace" said last week that Israel must do more to facilitate the entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza amid winter storms and cold temperatures, calling Israeli efforts "insufficient."

As the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said Monday:

Israeli restrictions block the most basic shelter materials from entering Gaza. We need cement, rebar, and metal sheeting—materials that can protect people from Gaza’s summer heat and winter storms. Instead, we find ourselves begging even for tents, which offer minimal insulation, provide little protection from floodwaters, and are easily ripped apart or blown away by strong winds, requiring replacement every six months.

"The suffering of Gaza’s 2.1 million people is not inevitable," NRC added. "The world must stop accepting it. Palestinians should have the opportunity to recover, rebuild their lives, and work towards a better future. But this is not possible unless Israel fulfills its obligations under international law: opening all crossings, allowing humanitarian aid to enter, and ending its unlawful occupation of Palestinian land."

Raqiq's death came amid Israel's ongoing US-backed assault on Gaza that belies a purported 13-month ceasefire, during which at least 1,614 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,800 others wounded.

The day before Raqiq’s death, Israeli drones bombed Nasser Hospital's surgical department, killing six people, including a surgeon and a child, while wounding dozens of others.

The overall toll of Palestinians killed since Israel launched what a United Nations commission of inquiry and many experts say is a genocidal war on the coastal strip in October 2023 currently stands at upwards of 74,645, with experts contending the true toll is far higher and thousands of people still missing or buried beneath the rubble of bombed buildings.

