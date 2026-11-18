A weapon of mass destruction has been detonated against the United States of America, and its name is Donald Trump. If I wanted to wreck America from the inside out, I would do exactly what Trump is doing.

I teach 12th-grade English at an urban school in upstate New York. I’ve been doing this job for 20 years. The poverty rate here has always been high, but nothing like it is now. My students, and their families, are hanging by a thread. Truth be told, the whole country’s hanging by a thread. That’s America under Trump. Every day is worse than the day before. And nobody knows what happens next.

Trump’s first term ended with a global pandemic and the deadly January 6 insurrection. Despite Trump being the first US president to thwart the peaceful transfer of power, then the first ex-president to be convicted of a felony, 77 million Americans thought it was a good idea to reelect him in 2024. We survived Trump’s first term by the skin of our teeth. I don’t think we’re going to get that lucky again.

If we don’t find a way to remove Donald Trump from power before something irrevocably horrible happens, I fear history will judge us harshly.

The Democrats’ forthcoming majorities mean nothing unless they can do what voters sent them to DC to do: Remove Donald Trump from power. Oversight won’t work. And Trump, aka Mr. Veto, will not reach across the aisle. The people know this. And the people want their representatives to pull the plug on MAGA.

How do I know the citizenry has seen enough of Trump? Numbers don’t lie. There’s a Democratic senator-elect in Kansas and Mississippi. Democrats flipped 47 House seats (and counting) and nine senate seats. Texas is blue. So is Alaska. Democrats now serve 75% of the population. It’s the largest midterm landslide since Watergate, the last time an American president was forced out of office.

I recognize the unprecedented nature of removing a president through impeachment. But the Founding Fathers put this mechanism in place to deal with a problem. Trump’s not just a problem. He’s the problem. In the throes of the biggest national security debacle in a generation (Nvidia), Trump has taken off to China to break bread with two brutal dictators. I once thought Trump was having his Neville Chamberlain moment with AI. Now it looks more like a Benedict Arnold moment.

Trump is 100% the reason Republicans were trounced in the midterms. In six years as president, Trump has fixed nothing. Solved nothing. If there’s even a glimmer of hope that Democrats and Republicans could find an accord in the coming months, Trump will blow it up by any means necessary.

Following the midterms, Trump’s first substantial move was to promote Stephen Miller, the man who labeled Democrats a domestic extremist organization, “devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gang bangers, and illegal alien killers and terrorists” to White House chief of staff. That’s Trump’s idea of an olive branch.

Let’s say, for the sake of argument, Trump has committed no impeachable offenses (by all accounts, he’s committed dozens of them), can we at least agree the basic components of our government are crumbling. Measles is back. We’re stuck in another Middle East war. Last Friday we had to put 12,000 passenger jets on the ground for four-plus hours. There’s nothing to gain by keeping Trump in power. Life will only get harder, darker, and more divisive until he’s exorcised.

I’m a tenured teacher, which means my school has entrusted me to do this job on a long-term basis. But if I was unable to execute a lesson plan or sold grades for profit, there’s a process in place to remove me.

Impeachment, in my view, is likely the only way the Trump era ends sans bloodshed. Trump’s not going to leave quietly. And he clearly has no plans to foster a successor. In the past several days, Vice President JD Vance went from the GOP’s presumptive nominee for president in 28 to probably not going to run. If he tried to run, Trump would sabotage him, because Trump is a weapon of mass destruction.

Democrats must make their Republican friends see that removing Trump is the best move for everyone. And the time is now.

Trump is not just dangerous, incompetent, and corrupt; he’s an embarrassment. How long do we have to listen to him degrade journalists, babble about ballrooms, tell one obvious lie after the other, use the Department of Justice to persecute his enemies, or appoint unqualified people to positions of influence? As a teacher, I can’t believe Linda McMahon is secretary of education. It’s not only embarrassing. It’s a slap in the face.

The United States is the greatest nation on Earth. But right now we have a weapon of mass destruction in the Peoples’ House. Donald Trump is doing to America what he’s done to every business or entity he’s ever touched. If something drastic isn’t done to stop this, there may not be an America—or a world—left to save.

On Monday morning, when asked if he bore responsibility for Friday’s Federal Aviation Administration outage, Trump said, “I don’t take any responsibility,” then proceeded to blame Joe Biden.

If we don’t find a way to remove Donald Trump from power before something irrevocably horrible happens, I fear history will judge us harshly.

On November 8, 2016, I remember watching aerial coverage of Hillary Clinton leave Westchester County then merge onto the parkway for Manhattan. The anchor said, “If all goes to plan, this motorcade will return tomorrow afternoon, carrying America’s first female president-elect.” In the back shot, the sun was beginning to set. But now, 11 years later, I know that wasn’t the setting sun. It was a weapon of mass destruction being detonated against the United States of America. It was Donald Trump.