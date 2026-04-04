Trump's Iran War: And the Big Fool Says to Press On

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Fact-checking the bald-face lies in a morally obscene address by the most criminally corrupt and morally bankrupt US president in the history of the nation.
We were waist deep in the Big Muddy
The big fool said to push on
—Pete Seeger
On April Fool’s evening, the US president who has been comparing himself to Jesus Christ finally gave a speech in which he attempted to win support for his and Israel’s disastrous and failing war against Iran. He failed miserably, but his minions and military remain obedient.
Lies may have outnumbered contradictions. President Trump apparently has yet to appreciate Abraham Lincoln’s admonition that “You can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Among others, oil and stock markets saw through the flimflam. Energy prices soared once again while stock markets from Manhattan to Manila took a dive.
One has to wonder when the billionaires behind Trump, Vance, and their mandarins will conclude that it’s time to pull the plug, to insist on US regime change via the 25th amendment, for Congress to refuse to pick up the bill, or for the generals, admirals, and troops who have tolerated Secretary Hegseth’s white nationalist cheerleading to finally say one simple word: "No."
And if they won’t, it’s up to us to end the nationally self-destructive war on Iran and the rest of the world.
Some version of textual analysis may be in order. So taking it from near the top of Trump’s teleprompter:
Warfare and battlefield victories have never been all about military hardware and muscular warriors. Knowledge of history, geography, and culture can be as if not more, decisive. Think in terms of Alexander the Great and others failing to conquer Persia, of Iran’s geographical advantages along the Strait of Hormuz, the power of Persian nationalism, and resistance to Crusader Christianity that have endured across the ages.
On the subject of safety Trump seems to have forgotten that back in June he claimed that US and Israeli air strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Further evidence of his short-term memory loss or historic dishonesty—take your pick. His refusal to read his intelligence briefings may be one reason he didn’t honor the intelligence community’s conclusion that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States. And recall that the Oman mediators of the Witkoff/Kushner-Iranian February negotiations reported that significant progress had been made and that an agreement was in reach. That was the before our Dear Leader launched a war for the second time in a matter of months while in the midst of peace and disarmament negotiations.
Each of the other eight nuclear weapons states have made such preparations and threats at least once. There are, in fact, no good hands to hold nuclear weapons. And as Japan’s survivors of US atomic weapons warn us: "human beings and nuclear weapons cannot coexist.”
If we are on the verge of winning, why the need to escalate the war? Is “them” the majority of the Iranian people who oppose but have not yet been able to remove their unrepresentative and repressive government?
Regime change has failed. History has demonstrated you can’t bomb a country into regime change. Iran’s highly enriched uranium is inaccessible to an invading military. Aerial destruction of Iran’s oil infrastructure and desalinization plants will result in tit for tat destruction of Saudi and GCC infrastructures. And destroying desalinization plants, leading to untold numbers of people dying from thirst would be among the worst possible crimes against humanity.
Finally, forget the idea of a ground war. Sending in the Marines and Special Forces to seize Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure or to dig for Tehran’s highly enriched uranium will leave US forces vulnerable, sitting ducks for Iran’s drones and remaining missiles in something worse than a quagmire.
The Big Fool is leading our nation and the world ever deeper into the desert version of the Big Muddy. Resistance and envisioning how we reconstruct constitutional democracy and our nation’s place in the world are the only ways forward.
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We were waist deep in the Big Muddy
The big fool said to push on
—Pete Seeger
On April Fool’s evening, the US president who has been comparing himself to Jesus Christ finally gave a speech in which he attempted to win support for his and Israel’s disastrous and failing war against Iran. He failed miserably, but his minions and military remain obedient.
Lies may have outnumbered contradictions. President Trump apparently has yet to appreciate Abraham Lincoln’s admonition that “You can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Among others, oil and stock markets saw through the flimflam. Energy prices soared once again while stock markets from Manhattan to Manila took a dive.
One has to wonder when the billionaires behind Trump, Vance, and their mandarins will conclude that it’s time to pull the plug, to insist on US regime change via the 25th amendment, for Congress to refuse to pick up the bill, or for the generals, admirals, and troops who have tolerated Secretary Hegseth’s white nationalist cheerleading to finally say one simple word: "No."
And if they won’t, it’s up to us to end the nationally self-destructive war on Iran and the rest of the world.
Some version of textual analysis may be in order. So taking it from near the top of Trump’s teleprompter:
Warfare and battlefield victories have never been all about military hardware and muscular warriors. Knowledge of history, geography, and culture can be as if not more, decisive. Think in terms of Alexander the Great and others failing to conquer Persia, of Iran’s geographical advantages along the Strait of Hormuz, the power of Persian nationalism, and resistance to Crusader Christianity that have endured across the ages.
On the subject of safety Trump seems to have forgotten that back in June he claimed that US and Israeli air strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Further evidence of his short-term memory loss or historic dishonesty—take your pick. His refusal to read his intelligence briefings may be one reason he didn’t honor the intelligence community’s conclusion that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States. And recall that the Oman mediators of the Witkoff/Kushner-Iranian February negotiations reported that significant progress had been made and that an agreement was in reach. That was the before our Dear Leader launched a war for the second time in a matter of months while in the midst of peace and disarmament negotiations.
Each of the other eight nuclear weapons states have made such preparations and threats at least once. There are, in fact, no good hands to hold nuclear weapons. And as Japan’s survivors of US atomic weapons warn us: "human beings and nuclear weapons cannot coexist.”
If we are on the verge of winning, why the need to escalate the war? Is “them” the majority of the Iranian people who oppose but have not yet been able to remove their unrepresentative and repressive government?
Regime change has failed. History has demonstrated you can’t bomb a country into regime change. Iran’s highly enriched uranium is inaccessible to an invading military. Aerial destruction of Iran’s oil infrastructure and desalinization plants will result in tit for tat destruction of Saudi and GCC infrastructures. And destroying desalinization plants, leading to untold numbers of people dying from thirst would be among the worst possible crimes against humanity.
Finally, forget the idea of a ground war. Sending in the Marines and Special Forces to seize Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure or to dig for Tehran’s highly enriched uranium will leave US forces vulnerable, sitting ducks for Iran’s drones and remaining missiles in something worse than a quagmire.
The Big Fool is leading our nation and the world ever deeper into the desert version of the Big Muddy. Resistance and envisioning how we reconstruct constitutional democracy and our nation’s place in the world are the only ways forward.
We were waist deep in the Big Muddy
The big fool said to push on
—Pete Seeger
On April Fool’s evening, the US president who has been comparing himself to Jesus Christ finally gave a speech in which he attempted to win support for his and Israel’s disastrous and failing war against Iran. He failed miserably, but his minions and military remain obedient.
Lies may have outnumbered contradictions. President Trump apparently has yet to appreciate Abraham Lincoln’s admonition that “You can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Among others, oil and stock markets saw through the flimflam. Energy prices soared once again while stock markets from Manhattan to Manila took a dive.
One has to wonder when the billionaires behind Trump, Vance, and their mandarins will conclude that it’s time to pull the plug, to insist on US regime change via the 25th amendment, for Congress to refuse to pick up the bill, or for the generals, admirals, and troops who have tolerated Secretary Hegseth’s white nationalist cheerleading to finally say one simple word: "No."
And if they won’t, it’s up to us to end the nationally self-destructive war on Iran and the rest of the world.
Some version of textual analysis may be in order. So taking it from near the top of Trump’s teleprompter:
Warfare and battlefield victories have never been all about military hardware and muscular warriors. Knowledge of history, geography, and culture can be as if not more, decisive. Think in terms of Alexander the Great and others failing to conquer Persia, of Iran’s geographical advantages along the Strait of Hormuz, the power of Persian nationalism, and resistance to Crusader Christianity that have endured across the ages.
On the subject of safety Trump seems to have forgotten that back in June he claimed that US and Israeli air strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Further evidence of his short-term memory loss or historic dishonesty—take your pick. His refusal to read his intelligence briefings may be one reason he didn’t honor the intelligence community’s conclusion that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States. And recall that the Oman mediators of the Witkoff/Kushner-Iranian February negotiations reported that significant progress had been made and that an agreement was in reach. That was the before our Dear Leader launched a war for the second time in a matter of months while in the midst of peace and disarmament negotiations.
Each of the other eight nuclear weapons states have made such preparations and threats at least once. There are, in fact, no good hands to hold nuclear weapons. And as Japan’s survivors of US atomic weapons warn us: "human beings and nuclear weapons cannot coexist.”
If we are on the verge of winning, why the need to escalate the war? Is “them” the majority of the Iranian people who oppose but have not yet been able to remove their unrepresentative and repressive government?
Regime change has failed. History has demonstrated you can’t bomb a country into regime change. Iran’s highly enriched uranium is inaccessible to an invading military. Aerial destruction of Iran’s oil infrastructure and desalinization plants will result in tit for tat destruction of Saudi and GCC infrastructures. And destroying desalinization plants, leading to untold numbers of people dying from thirst would be among the worst possible crimes against humanity.
Finally, forget the idea of a ground war. Sending in the Marines and Special Forces to seize Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure or to dig for Tehran’s highly enriched uranium will leave US forces vulnerable, sitting ducks for Iran’s drones and remaining missiles in something worse than a quagmire.
The Big Fool is leading our nation and the world ever deeper into the desert version of the Big Muddy. Resistance and envisioning how we reconstruct constitutional democracy and our nation’s place in the world are the only ways forward.