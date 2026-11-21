The odds are good that if you have an older adult in your family, you have seen the recent Saturday Night Live skit on caregiving. For those who have not seen the SNL segment, The New York Times provides an apt summary:

The “S.N.L." sketch was basically the funny version of a study published in the American Sociological Review by Angelina Grigoryeva of the University of Toronto. She showed that daughters spend 14 hours a month, on average, caring for parents, compared with six hours for sons. Sons provide less care if they have sisters, and daughters provide more if they have brothers rather than sisters. And daughters are more likely than sons to provide care even if it conflicts with their work or childcare demands.



The SNL sketch hit a nerve among so many Americans because it highlighted gender inequities that we certainly need to address. It also focuses a spotlight on a glaring inadequacy in our healthcare system. Medicare does not cover long-term care. It covers only short-term care such as that needed when recovering from a stroke. Far too many Americans are unaware of what Medicare will cover. In 2022 research by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that “...23% of adults—rising to 45% of those ages 65 and older—assume that Medicare would pay the bill for their own or a loved one’s time in a nursing home if they had a long-term illness or disability.”

Medicaid, the state and local program for low-income people, does cover long-term care including nursing homes. However, to qualify for Medicaid there are often long waiting lists and you must spend down your assets.

How many people provide unpaid care to family and friends? Research from the Kaiser Family Foundation on November 19 shows that:

The bottom line here is that we have a caregiving crisis that needs to be addressed. Just as we had a retirement income crisis in the 1930s that lead to Social Security and a healthcare crisis that resulted in the enactment of Medicare, we need bold action at the federal level to address the caregiving crisis.

During her 2024 presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris proposed a new home health benefit for Medicare called “Medicare at Home.” Under her plan “Medicare will cover home care for the first time ever for all of our nation’s seniors and those with disabilities on Medicare who need it, in addition to vision and hearing benefits to help seniors live independently for longer.” For his part, then former President Trump supported protecting seniors by "'shifting resources back to at-home Senior Care,' addressing disincentives that contribute to workforce shortages, and supporting unpaid family caregivers through tax credits.”

In the current Congress, Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MIich. have introduced the Medicare At Home Act, which would:

...establish long-term care services benefits as part of the Medicare program. The Medicare At Home Act would help older adults and people with disabilities remain safely in their homes and communities by expanding home care coverage under Medicare Part B. Medicare Part B usually covers doctor visits and everyday medical care; this bill would also cover in-home support so people don’t have to leave their homes.

Now, the question that comes up at this point is: How are we going to pay for this new Medicare benefit? Before considering this question, it is important to note that the United States supports its caregivers far less than other countries. The United States falls behind most other wealthy countries in its support for caregivers. According to the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD), the United States spends 1.3% of its gross domestic product on caregiving, which compares poorly with countries like the Netherlands (4.1%), Belgium (3.1%), and the United Kingdom (2.6%).

The Commonwealth Foundation points out that there are several potential ways of funding a new Medicare benefit: general revenues, payroll taxes, premiums, or co-payments. This will no doubt be an intense discussion, and there are hard choices to be made. Part of this debate should include why there is always enough money for wars but not enough to take care of those most precious to us.

We have spent sufficient time studying the problem of caregiving in America and praising the heroic work of family caregivers. The current moment demands strong action not words or gestures. Sen. Kim and Rep. Dingle have boldly moved the debate forward. Hopefully, when the new Congress convenes in January of 2027, caregiving will be a top issue.