At COP31 one voice that is being ignored by Governments is that of animals. This is despite the fact that 14.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions come from animal agriculture—including cruel industrial farms where more than 90 billion cows, pigs, and chickens are often trapped in barren, squalid, and overcrowded conditions. Industrial animal agriculture’s relentless expansion in recent years has also destroyed forests and areas of wilderness, including the homes of wild animals. Cutting down tropical forests to feed the billions of animals crammed into cruel factory farm systems is not ‘feeding the world,” as some suggest, it’s destroying the planet.

However, if you listen to governments speaking at COP31, you won’t hear any of this. There is a risk they could stop the negotiations on food and greenhouse gas emissions without any conclusions and no follow-up. This would be a bizarre outcome and demonstrate a willful ignorance of the sector’s growing climate emissions. There’s still some hope as negotiations recommence this week, but time for ensuring equitable, humane, and sustainable global food systems is running out.

The summer heatwaves across the United States put significant stress on industrial cattle feedlot farming, and many cattle died or suffered in the extreme heat. This temperature instability has impacted food security and food system supply chains globally. The latter have also been disrupted due to ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran, causing higher prices for food. Industrial animal agriculture is a climate culprit and is not ensuring security of the food supply.

There is an urgent need to move away from industrial animal agriculture, support fair livelihoods for farmers, and give animals better lives while protecting the planet.

Disappointingly, Governments negotiating at COP31 do not see the creation of more equitable, sustainable, and humane food production as an urgent priority. In fact, at COP31 the only dedicated negotiations on food—the Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Work on implementation of climate action on agriculture and food security—will come to an end after four years of discussions and no clear path forward. Agriculture has been put forward as a priority by COP Presidency countries over the past five years, yet there is little to show for this. Countries are failing to agree on any steps or any common agenda—one of the main reasons being that Global North countries do not want to fund necessary global food transformation.

Such inaction continues to give a free pass to industrial animal agriculture giants such as JBS, Cargill, and Tyson for limitless expansion. Each day, JBS slaughters 14 million farmed animals and destroys one football field of tropical rainforest. It's estimated that even if all fossil fuel emissions were halted, emissions from agriculture expansion itself could push the world into 2°C of climate change.

And government finances this expansion. A report by World Animal Protection shows that small-scale, sustainable farmers generally lose. Agriculture receives more government subsidies than almost any other sector globally, second only to fossil fuels. These subsidies have reached a record high, increasing by $121 billion since 2023. Some of these subsidies underpin industrial animal agriculture expansion. Even though government commit to phasing out such harmful subsidies, there has been little progress so far. Part of our work with World Federation for Animals is to ensure better access to climate finance for small-scale farmers and other vulnerable groups, including pastoralists, so they can meet higher animal welfare standards that are conducive to a more sustainable future. Public finance should drive the transition to these types of systems, but right now money is locked into increased greenhouse gas emissions and animal suffering. If even a part of these subsidies were redirected to creating equitable, humane, and sustainable food systems across the world, we could see the start of food systems that would protect animals, people, and the planet.

Despite such examples, richer countries have so far managed to ensure continued food production. However, climate change has a disproportionate impact on food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries. Many in the Global South—who have contributed the least to climate change—are unable to adjust to food shortages. Hit by climate change-related crop failures, many people are struggling to ensure adequate food production.

Given this food security challenge, the focus on animal sourced foods in Global North countries is unsustainable. Food that could feed hungry people is being used instead to feed animals in industrial animal agriculture, further deepening global food inequality and hunger. This is not just inefficient, it is morally wrong.

A first step is that governments at COP31 must agree to conclusions on the Joint Work on implementation of climate action on agriculture and food security and agree to a future-focused agenda on implementing and financing a just transition to equitable, humane, and sustainable food systems. The Just Transition work program at COP31 is also focusing on developing more sustainable pathways regarding agriculture. There is an urgent need to move away from industrial animal agriculture, support fair livelihoods for farmers, and give animals better lives while protecting the planet.

To achieve to a world without animal suffering and exploitation, we need everyone at the table and no one left hungry.