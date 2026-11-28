My civic responsibility was never exercised more fully or more meaningfully than this year during the midterms. As an American, I trust my gut and my brain more each year if I stay involved and look to a future America and future world I will never see. This year, as former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, I witnessed with my own eyes and ears what I thought I never would. The next president of the United States will help phase in Medicare for All—and Buttigieg clearly stated that intention.

Oh, I can hear it now. So, do I really think Pete Buttigieg will be the next president? It’s a strong possibility, as I see it. And at a campaign stop for Manny Rutinel, now congressman-elect, Sec. Buttigieg or Mayor Pete stood in front of several members of the Colorado congressional delegation and said we ought to be moving as a nation toward lowering the Medicare age to 55 and covering all children. My heart literally felt an ache, and tears were hard to hold back.

For the past several decades, my husband and I have been part of the cry for and movement to achieve universal healthcare—not the slight-of-hand term universal coverage, like my own US Sen. John Hickelooper (D-Colo.) always assures me he supports. What stood before me on this day was that a likely presidential candidate, Buttigieg—and even a likely president—who had not been anywhere close to that position in the past, was reading the moment in political history and forcefully, clearly expressing his strong support for Medicare expansion. Buttigieg’s comments were awfully close to what I have heard about Sen. Bernie Sander’s (I-Vt.) “year-one phase in of Medicare for All.”

My eyes got misty again when I said to him: “Promise me you will carry what you said you would across the finish line for us. We won’t be here to see it, but you will. Please promise us.”

After decades, somehow the organizing around building a humane health system in this country had captured even those considered more centrist, and we have won mainstream messaging turf. That is huge. Just huge.

Then after the speakers were finished, and with only two days to go before the election, many of us waited to say a few words to Buttigieg. As folks pushed in behind me, I knew I’d have only a moment, and I wanted to look in his eyes and have him give his word to this elder American that the work we have started and pushed for so long mattered.

I babbled a few things, and even tried a name drop or two to make myself seem to matter. Buttigieg’s eye contact with me and intent listening never wavered or was rushed. I heard no one else around me, though I was being pushed from behind by enthusiastic folks, and Buttigieg had to steady me from falling. I use a walker most days now (and a cane on good ones). Talk about a tipping point.

I told Buttigieg that I have heard him say that it will take at least a generation, if not longer, to repair the damage done to so many programs and institutions by the Trump administration. My eyes got misty again when I said to him: “Promise me you will carry what you said you would across the finish line for us. We won’t be here to see it, but you will. Please promise us.” I pointed back at my husband of 50 years, Larry. I didn’t see photographers around me. It felt like the air stopped moving in that moment.

Stop crying, many would say, Buttigieg is no progressive. I’ll damn well cry if I want to, because what I heard was certainly progress both from the man and from our newly elected congressional members. Many newly elected members campaigned proudly on Medicare for All and won. Many will become champions going forward. And at my ripe old age, I know I was hearing what I needed to hear from the next president. (And I must be clear. I am writing and speaking only for myself and not for any organization).

Imagine it. In my lifetime I heard what fed my soul. And that, my friends, is why I believe I was speaking with the next president. The words were clear. And the man who uttered them filled the space with that intangible stuff that leans toward leadership and courage. Buttigieg progressed. That’s powerful and what confident leaders do.

Thank you, Mr. Buttigieg, for allowing me those moments. If you do decide to run for president in 2028 and if I am still here, this writing will seem wiser than I suppose it does today. I’m ready to watch you sign Medicare expansion into law. Wow. Just wow. And if I am still around, I’ll expect an invitation.