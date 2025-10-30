To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Trump’s Social Security Commissioner Should Resign Immediately

The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works:

“This week, Fiserv’s stock price plunged by over 40 percent. The current CEO said that the decline happened because of exaggerated projections made by the previous CEO, Frank Bisignano.

That’s the same Frank Bisignano that Donald Trump put in charge of both Social Security and the IRS. Bisignano is now facing a lawsuit from investors, including a police pension fund that lost $1.67 million. He is being sued for ‘artificially inflating [Fiserv’s] growth numbers.’

When Bisignano joined the Trump administration, he sold all of his Fiserv stock, getting a big tax break in the process. That sale saved him $300 million (and counting) in stock value. Did Bisignano know that Fiserv’s stock was about to tank, and ask his friend Donald Trump for a life raft?

Bisignano is in charge of the American people’s hard-earned Social Security benefits, as well as the collection of our taxes — despite his total lack of expertise, or even basic knowledge, of either. He infamously admitted that he had to google ‘Social Security’ when Trump offered him the job. If he engaged in wrongdoing, the people need to know.

How can we trust any claims Bisignano makes about Social Security, such as his insistence that phone service is improving even as media reports show otherwise?

The Justice Department should launch an immediate investigation. So should Congress. Unfortunately, neither body has shown any willingness to hold Donald Trump or his nominees accountable. Bisignano should resign or be fired. Unfortunately, that won’t happen either.

The only recourse is for Democrats to win control of Congress and make investigating Bisignano a top priority.”

