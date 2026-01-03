To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Omar Baddar, obaddar@citizen.org

Trump’s Regime Change War on Venezuela is Patently Illegal

Today, President Trump announced a “large scale strike” on Venezuela that toppled its leader Nicholas Maduro, who has been kidnapped and flown to the U.S. to stand trial, according to attorney general Pam Bondi. In response, Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“President Trump has launched an unjustified regime-change war without seeking the required congressional approval for the use of force. This is patently illegal, and yet another demonstration of this administration’s disregard for the Constitution and the separation of powers in our democratic system.

“We don’t know yet what the human toll of this attack will be for the Venezuelan people, but we do know that this is an assault on the rule of law in our country, and on the rules-based international order. Our system of checks and balances is being degraded before our eyes, and we urgently need Congressional accountability for this lawless president to put an end to this disintegration."

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page