The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was a Corporate Lobbyist. Now, Her Former Clients are Lobbying the White House.

Six of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ former lobbying clients – including a tobacco company she was lobbying for just last year – have disclosed that they have lobbied the White House offices that Wiles now oversees on public health regulations, AI policy, tariffs and trade, in the first three months of the Trump Administration.

That’s according to a new report authored by Public Citizen Democracy Advocate Jon Golinger that examines the first federal lobbying disclosures filed in late April 2025 that disclose federal lobbying activity during the first three months of the Trump Administration.

The new filings reveal that a longtime Wiles’ lobbying client that has been actively lobbying the Trump White House is Swisher International, a tobacco company that has been engaged in regulatory and legal battles with the Food and Drug Administration over public health restrictions aimed at preventing kids from smoking its “Swishers Sweets” flavored cigarettes. In addition to Swisher’s own company lobbyists, Swisher paid a lobbying firm led by Wiles’ daughter to lobby the White House.

Wiles’ other former lobbying clients who disclosed lobbying the White House during January-March 2025 are:

  • Mosaic: a fertilizer producer lobbying on critical minerals and trade
  • Kruger: a toilet paper and packaging company lobbying on tariffs
  • Zeta Global: a digital marketing company lobbying on AI policy
  • Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions: lobbying on tax credits
  • General Motors: lobbying on autonomous vehicles and fuel economy.

Golinger said this level of high-placed access with no ethical guardrails raises red flags that erode public trust.

“These lobbyist disclosures should make every American ask how corporate interests are influencing this White House,” said Golinger. “Chief of Staff Wiles should disclose whether she has been involved in meetings or discussions regarding her former lobbying clients, reveal whether she has been engaged in decision-making about any issues she lobbied the government on and recuse herself going forward from any matters that could benefit her former clients.”

