For Immediate Release
Senator Bernie Sanders
Contact: press@sanders.senate.gov

Sanders Statement on Trump Deploying Troops to California

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) today released the following statement after President Trump bypassed California's governor to deploy National Guard troops to California:

Let’s be clear: Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in California is not about the protests there, ICE, or immigration. It is about using extremely dubious legal authority to expand his never-ending grasp for more power and his effort to move this country toward authoritarianism. This is a president who has usurped the constitutional responsibilities of Congress; threatened to impeach judges who rule against his policies; sued media that criticize him; extorted money from law firms that have represented his opponents; and is withholding funds from universities for teaching courses he doesn’t like.

In our federalist form of government, it is the governor of a state who deploys the National Guard — not the president of the United States. It is absurd and laughable for the Trump administration to argue that they needed to mobilize the National Guard because of a threat from a “foreign invasion” or “rebellion” against the United States. This is just another example of Trump wanting more power for himself and ignoring the law. All Americans – Democrats, Republicans, independents – must stand together against this gross abuse of power.

United States Senator for Vermont

(202) 224-5141
www.sanders.senate.gov
Press Page