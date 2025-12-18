4 More Killed in Pacific Boat Strike as White House Ramps Up Demands for Venezuelan Oil

Hours after US House Republicans voted down a war powers resolution Wednesday aimed stopping the Trump administration from continuing its attacks on "presidentially designated" terrorist organizations, the death toll of the Pentagon's continued boat strikes was brought to 99 with the latest bombing in the Pacific Ocean.

US Southern Command reported Wednesday night that at the direction of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the military had killed four people in a "kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in international waters."

As with the rest of the more than two dozen bombings that the administration has carried out in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, the Pentagon said that intelligence had confirmed the boat was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

The White House has not released evidence that the boats it's targeted were carrying drugs. In the past, the US military has been involved in intercepting vessels suspected of drug trafficking and charging passengers with a criminal offense, but President Donald Trump has insisted the US is engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere, including in Venezuela.

US and international intelligence agencies have not found Venezuela to be a significant source of drugs flowing into the US and have found the country to play virtually no role in the trafficking of fentanyl, the biggest cause of drug overdoses in the US.

The latest boat bombing came a day after Trump announced a "total and complete blockade" on oil tankers approaching and leaving Venezuela, accusing the country of stealing "Oil, Land, and other Assets" from the US.

Venezuela nationalized its petroleum sector in 1976, taking control of its own vast oil reserves. Previously, US-based companies had largely controlled the country's oil industry. In 2007, then-President Hugo Chavez further pushed out US oil giants such as Exxon Mobil when he nationalized foreign oil projects in Venezuela.

Stephen Miller, a top adviser to Trump, accused Venezuela's government of "theft" on Wednesday.

“American sweat, ingenuity, and toil created the oil industry in Venezuela,” Miller said in a social media post. “Its tyrannical expropriation was the largest recorded theft of American wealth and property. These pillaged assets were then used to fund terrorism and flood our streets with killers, mercenaries, and drugs.”

Regarding the blockade, Trump also said Wednesday that Venezuela "illegally took" US energy rights.

While the administration has insisted for months that its deadly boat strikes are aimed at stopping drug trafficking, comments from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in an extensive Vanity Fair interview released Tuesday further confirmed that the White House aims to take control of the South American country.

Trump “wants to keep on blowing boats up until Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro cries uncle," said Wiles.

Brian Finucane, senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, said Wednesday night's boat strike amounted to "more premeditated killing outside of armed conflict."

"There's a word for that," he said.

Legal experts have said the repeated, lethal bombings of boats have been part of a campaign of extrajudicial killings and have warned Hegseth and others involved in the attacks could be liable for murder.