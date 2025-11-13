To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Chuck Schumer

Then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), walks to a press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

7 Reasons Chuck Schumer Must Go

It’s time to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate minority leader and do it without delay.

Opinion

If the Democrats want the best possible chance of winning the midterms, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer needs to step aside now. Even when Schumer does the right thing, as he did in standing up for Obamacare subsidies during the shutdown, he does it badly. And the Democrats have now caved on this because he couldn’t hold his caucus together—or maybe helped plan the cave.

So just as Abraham Lincoln repeatedly changed generals in the middle of the Civil War, helping the Union win, it’s time to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate minority leader and do it without delay.

Schumer isn’t the only reason for the Democrats’ dismal 33% approval rating, even as President Donald Trump’s wrecking-ball leadership has just combined with strong Democratic candidates and grassroots energy to produce nationwide Democrat wins. But as minority leader, he’s been the party’s most salient public voice—every day and in crises like the shutdown. And he functions as a dead weight anchor, with a -26% net favorability rating and 62% of Democrats in a recent poll supporting new leadership. Here are seven reasons to press Democratic Senators to ask Schumer to follow Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) lead and step aside now as the Democratic leader. And if he doesn’t do so voluntarily, to remove him with a vote:

  1. Schumer inspires no one. With Trump destroying lives and institutions daily, Democrats need leaders who can make the consequences of Republican choices clear and present credible alternatives. Schumer’s words are leaden and responses timid. His idea of resistance is sending a “very strong letter” to Trump. One press release had a 35-word title. Effective political leaders don’t always have the full gift of prophetic voice, but Schumer’s so far from this, it conditions people to expect nothing.
  2. He doesn’t get modern communication. Schumer has a built-in advantage on social media because of his position representing the party. But combining every major platform, he has 4 million followers, mostly on Twitter or X, vs 32 million for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), 31 million for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), 18 million for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.), and 8 million for California Gov. Gavin Newsom. AOC built her following with just six years in Congress and no special position. At this point, South Park has done more to oppose Trump and break apart his coalition, and it isn’t close.
  3. He’s an old-looking, old-talking, and old-thinking 74, staring down, with faltering energy. That’s a combination particularly toxic to young voters, a key constituency that the Democrats must continue regaining. The betrayal young voters felt from the constant assurances that former President Joe Biden was fine continues to damage the party, and Schumer is the most visible symbol of leadership past its prime. Yes young voters embrace Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren continues to be a powerful voice in her 70s. But Schumer is the leading visible symbol of the party, and has none of their vitality, directness, and genuineness.
  4. He’s turned his back on the future. He wouldn’t endorse Zohan Mamdani for New York City mayor after Mamdani won the Democratic nomination by engaging precisely the kinds of voters the Democrats need to win back. That’s a massive indictment of Schumer’s distance from the party’s base and from the energy that could help drive its revival.
  5. Schumer is isolated from critical feedback. Democrats who’ve strongly spoken out against Trump have taken every opportunity to meet and engage the public, whatever wing of the party they represent, Schumer has withdrawn, afraid of the blowback, even canceling his book tour.
  6. Schumer lacks the strategic and tactical skills to meet the unprecedented challenges of the moment. Nancy Pelosi led the way on every piece of key legislation the Democrats have passed and held every faction of her caucus together (yet still knew when to step down). Whether the Democrats were in the majority or minority, Schumer has never really led. In terms of challenging Trump’s profoundly destructive actions, other Democratic officials and grassroots activists have had to step forward on their own, even though it was Schumer’s responsibility to plan a coordinated response. The budget fight cave in is just the latest setback, one built in part on his failure to act last spring.
  7. Schumer is also fundamentally compromised on critical issues, in ways that validate every stereotype of Democrats as barely better than the Republicans:

    1. Regaining the support of working-class Americans of all ages is key for the party. But Schumer’s role as longtime Wall Street champion, and massive fundraising from financial interests makes him a terrible symbol to address America’s runaway inequality.
    2. Schumer is one of four sitting Democratic senators who voted for the war in Iraq, a mistake that cost the Democrats and the country dearly and gave Trump the opening to run (falsely) as an anti-war candidate.
    3. Schumer continued to support every Israeli action in Gaza, while just 8% of Democrats and 19% of all younger voters supported Israel’s horror show. This summer he smiled for a photo with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposed any limitations on aid, while kids were dying trying to get food. By linking the Democrats with Netanyahu’s war, Schumer drove voters away in 2024 and continues to do so, even with the ceasefire.

It’s tempting to say, “Schumer is terrible, but we’re stuck with him,” something I’ve heard too often, although at least 10 congressional representatives have said it’s time for him to step down. People worry about fracturing the Democratic coalition in a time when united resistance to Trump is critical. But inertia in a time of crisis, even an existential one, is never an excuse.
Pretty much any Democratic senator would be an improvement except those who caved on the shutdown, though it would help if they were younger, more dynamic, better at communicating, and yes less compromised. And if they could hold together the Democratic coalition like Pelosi did consistently and Schumer has not.

Since we don’t have a Lincoln to simply replace ineffective generals, it will take organizational and grassroots pressure to get Schumer to step down. Indivisible has just launched a campaign asking people to pressure their Democratic Senators to vote him out. Other groups should promote it as well. If we can succeed in replacing Schumer, that very fact can begin to change the image of the party toward one willing to grapple with the kind of vision for the future it needs to fight for.

