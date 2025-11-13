7 Reasons Chuck Schumer Must Go

If the Democrats want the best possible chance of winning the midterms, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer needs to step aside now. Even when Schumer does the right thing, as he did in standing up for Obamacare subsidies during the shutdown, he does it badly. And the Democrats have now caved on this because he couldn’t hold his caucus together—or maybe helped plan the cave.

So just as Abraham Lincoln repeatedly changed generals in the middle of the Civil War, helping the Union win, it’s time to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate minority leader and do it without delay.

Schumer isn’t the only reason for the Democrats’ dismal 33% approval rating, even as President Donald Trump’s wrecking-ball leadership has just combined with strong Democratic candidates and grassroots energy to produce nationwide Democrat wins. But as minority leader, he’s been the party’s most salient public voice—every day and in crises like the shutdown. And he functions as a dead weight anchor, with a -26% net favorability rating and 62% of Democrats in a recent poll supporting new leadership. Here are seven reasons to press Democratic Senators to ask Schumer to follow Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) lead and step aside now as the Democratic leader. And if he doesn’t do so voluntarily, to remove him with a vote: