7 Reasons Chuck Schumer Must Go

It’s time to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate minority leader and do it without delay.
If the Democrats want the best possible chance of winning the midterms, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer needs to step aside now. Even when Schumer does the right thing, as he did in standing up for Obamacare subsidies during the shutdown, he does it badly. And the Democrats have now caved on this because he couldn’t hold his caucus together—or maybe helped plan the cave.
So just as Abraham Lincoln repeatedly changed generals in the middle of the Civil War, helping the Union win, it’s time to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate minority leader and do it without delay.
Schumer isn’t the only reason for the Democrats’ dismal 33% approval rating, even as President Donald Trump’s wrecking-ball leadership has just combined with strong Democratic candidates and grassroots energy to produce nationwide Democrat wins. But as minority leader, he’s been the party’s most salient public voice—every day and in crises like the shutdown. And he functions as a dead weight anchor, with a -26% net favorability rating and 62% of Democrats in a recent poll supporting new leadership. Here are seven reasons to press Democratic Senators to ask Schumer to follow Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) lead and step aside now as the Democratic leader. And if he doesn’t do so voluntarily, to remove him with a vote:
It’s tempting to say, “Schumer is terrible, but we’re stuck with him,” something I’ve heard too often, although at least 10 congressional representatives have said it’s time for him to step down. People worry about fracturing the Democratic coalition in a time when united resistance to Trump is critical. But inertia in a time of crisis, even an existential one, is never an excuse.
Pretty much any Democratic senator would be an improvement except those who caved on the shutdown, though it would help if they were younger, more dynamic, better at communicating, and yes less compromised. And if they could hold together the Democratic coalition like Pelosi did consistently and Schumer has not.
Since we don’t have a Lincoln to simply replace ineffective generals, it will take organizational and grassroots pressure to get Schumer to step down. Indivisible has just launched a campaign asking people to pressure their Democratic Senators to vote him out. Other groups should promote it as well. If we can succeed in replacing Schumer, that very fact can begin to change the image of the party toward one willing to grapple with the kind of vision for the future it needs to fight for.
