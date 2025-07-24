To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
People For the American Way (PFAW)
Contact:

Miranda Jayne Boyd, mboyd@peoplefor.org,

People For the American Way Responds to the Advancement of Jeanine Pirro's Nomination for US Attorney

In response to the Senate Judiciary Committee vote advancing the nomination of Jeanine Pirro for US Attorney for the District of Columbia, People For the American Way President Svante Myrick released the following statement:

“Jeanine Pirro is yet another nominee being put in a position of enormous power to serve the interests of Donald Trump. The Fox News host has repeatedly denied the results of the 2020 election, justified pardons of January 6 insurrectionists, and called for January 6 prosecutors to be investigated. This is not indicative of a qualified US Attorney, but rather a Trump collaborator who will serve Trump, not the American people.

This president must not be allowed to install corrupt prosecutors who will advance his interests at the expense of the American public and our freedom.”

People For the American Way works to build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all. We encourage civic participation, defend fundamental rights, and fight to dismantle systemic barriers to equitable opportunity. We fight against right-wing extremism and the injustice it fosters.

