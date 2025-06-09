To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Our Revolution
Our Revolution Condemns Trump’s Deployment of National Guard to Los Angeles

As Trump Escalates Authoritarian Crackdown, Our Revolution Launches Petition Urging Congress to Block Military Deployment Against U.S. Communities

Our Revolution unequivocally condemns President Donald Trump’s dangerous and authoritarian deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles. This alarming move is the latest in a series of escalating actions—including attacks on the media, the courts, and peaceful protest—that signal a deepening slide toward oligarchy and authoritarian governance in our country.

“This is not law and order—it’s tyranny,” said Our Revolution Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese. “When power is concentrated in the hands of a corrupt few, and dissent is met with armed repression, democracy itself is under siege. We must call this what it is: a threat to the republic.”

Our Revolution stands with the people of Los Angeles and with communities nationwide who are rising up for justice and democracy. We urge every elected official, candidate, and organization that claims to defend democracy to speak out and act decisively against this authoritarian power grab.

In response to the Administration’s dangerous deployment of armed forces against civilians, Our Revolution is urging its 8 million+ members to demand Congress act now to stop this authoritarian power grab—circulating a petition calling on lawmakers to block the military escalation.

The line between military and civilian government is one of the most critical protections in a functioning democracy. Trump’s use of armed troops against U.S. communities is a blatant abuse of power. Congress must act.

Our Revolution will reclaim democracy for the working people of our country by harnessing the transformative energy of the "political revolution." Through supporting a new generation of progressive leaders, empowering millions to fight for progressive change and elevating the political consciousness, Our Revolution will transform American politics to make our political and economic systems once again responsive to the needs of working families. Our Revolution has three intertwined goals: to revitalize American democracy, empower progressive leaders and elevate the political consciousness.