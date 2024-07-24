To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Jewish Voice for Peace
Sonya E. Meyerson-Knox, media@jvp.org, 929-290-0317

Netanyahu's Speech Reveals the Demise of the Bipartisan Consensus on Israel

Stefanie Fox, Executive Director, Jewish Voice for Peace: “This will go down in history as a moment of shame for the American people: standing ovations for the genocidal lies of a fascist leader who is using US weapons to commit crimes against humanity against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza. Netanyahu’s speech was as racist as it was devoid of fact — filled with anti-Palestinian and islamophobic diatribes, the appalling use of Israeli captives as fodder for his own political survival, and the slander of anti-war Americans. The Prime Minister should be held accountable for war crimes, as should the U.S. government leaders who are paying and cheering for these historic atrocities.”

Beth Miller, Political Director, Jewish Voice for Peace: “Netanyahu’s speech was a nauseating display of genocidal racism and lies. But let’s be clear: today revealed the demise of the bipartisan consensus on Israel. Over 130 Democrats boycotted Netanyahu’s speech. In a desperate attempt to make this authoritarian leader appear popular, seats were filled with guests, rather than elected officials. The far-right agenda of groups like AIPAC that seek to back Israel’s crimes against humanity are growing more toxic by the day, and the will of American voters who want a human-rights centered foreign policy is breaking through.”

Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.

