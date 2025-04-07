To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Free Speech for People
press@freespeechforpeople.org

Impeach Trump Again Campaign Launches Crowdfunded Billboard on Road to Mar-a-Lago

Citing refusing to comply with court orders, usurping Congress's powers, and more high crimes, over 300,000 Americans are urging Congress to hold Trump accountable.

Palm Beach, Florida

Impeach Trump Again, a nonpartisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, launched an “Impeach Trump” billboard campaign on the road to Mar-A-Lago today, urging Congress to begin an impeachment investigation now.

billboard that says impeach trump

“The Constitution has a remedy for a corrupt, lawless president: impeachment,” says John Bonifaz, President of Free Speech For People. “Donald Trump has already committed multiple abuses of power since assuming the Oval Office again, and he must be held accountable.”

The billboard is located on I-98 in Palm Beach, Florida, on the road to President Trump’s country club.

location of billboard

Impeach Trump Again, a nonpartisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, has collected over 330,000 petition signatures in support of an impeachment investigation of President Trump. Rep. Al Green recently announced that he plans to bring articles of impeachment against the president.

Since Inauguration Day, the campaign has documented multiple abuses of power President Trump has already committed, including: defying court orders and unconstitutionally usurping judicial authority; planning the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza; abusing his power to seek retributions against perceived adversaries, co-opting and dismantling independent government oversight; unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s powers; receiving foreign and domestic emoluments; depriving citizens of their birthright citizenship; corruptly dismissing criminal charges against Eric Adams; abusing the pardon power; abusing the emergency power; blocking efforts to secure U.S. elections; unconstitutionally usurping local and state authority; and engaging in unlawful, corrupt practices during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

For more information on the campaign, please visit impeachtrumpagain.org.

Free Speech For People is a national non-partisan non-profit organization founded on the day of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. FEC that works to defend our democracy and our Constitution.

