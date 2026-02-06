Demonstrators Rally in Milan to Say 'FCK ICE' as Winter Olympics Kick Off

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the streets of Milan, Italy on Friday to protest the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the 2026 Winter Olympics, with protesters waving "FCK ICE" signs and condemning Trump administration officials—including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Reuters reported that demonstrators rallying ahead of the opening ceremony could be heard "blowing plastic whistles, which have become a symbol of anti-ICE rallies in the US." The Trump administration said a small group of ICE officers would be traveling to Milan to help provide security for Vance and Rubio, who arrived in the city on Thursday.

One demonstrator, a Minnesotan currently studying in Europe, told the outlet that she "thought that this was a good opportunity to show that the rest of the world is not okay with what's happening in Minnesota."

"It's not okay to just acquiesce and go with the status quo," the protester said.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Milan, Italy on February 6, 2026. (Photo by Mattia Rinaldi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The protests came a day after Gus Kenworthy, a skier representing Britain, urinated the message "Fuck ICE" in the snow ahead of the winter games' opening festivities and urged Americans to pressure their representatives to rein in the agency.

"Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough," Kenworthy wrote on social media. "We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power."