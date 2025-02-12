To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Jacquez on the January CPI Report: “Prices are rising and yet the Trump Administration has ‘no timeline’ and no plan”

Today, the January Consumer Price Index showed that inflation rose to 3.0% year-over-year, with prices rising by 0.5% in January – the highest month-over-month increase since August 2023. Groundwork’s Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquez released the following statement reacting to the latest inflation data:

“Prices are rising and yet the Trump Administration has ‘no timeline’ and no plan to lower costs for families. Americans are taking notice, with consumer sentiment at its lowest since July, and consumers expect inflation to go even higher.

“Instead of bringing down prices, Trump and his billionaire buddy Elon Musk are laser-focused on shutting down consumer protection enforcers like CFPB, which has returned more than $20 billion to defrauded Americans, and trying to defund Social Security and Medicare. Targeting people’s health care and exposing them to financial scams does nothing to lower the cost of living.”

Email press@groundworkcollaborative.org to speak with one of Groundwork’s experts about today’s CPI report and the high cost of living.

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.