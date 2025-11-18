To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Federal Judges Rule Congressional District Lines Drawn by Texas Republicans are Discriminatory

The ruling by a three-judge panel in El Paso bars the state from using the map in the 2026 midterms

AUSTIN, Texas

A three-judge panel in El Paso today blocked a redistricting map demanded by President Trump and supported by Texas Republicans, ruling it unconstitutional because it discriminates along racial lines.

Adrian Shelley, Texas director of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“Today’s ruling is a rebuke of Texas Republicans who caved to Donald Trump and trampled the voting rights of their constituents. Gov. Abbott and his allies in the Legislature have forgotten their independent streak as Texans. Perhaps they can find the courage that Republicans in a few other states have to tell the president no.”

