To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
America's Voice
Contact: Marjorie Valbrun,202-463-8602 x305,press@americasvoiceonline.org

Eric Adams Quid Pro Quo: The High Cost of the Trump Obsession with Purging America of Immigrants

The Trump administration and NYC Mayor Eric Adams seem to have engaged in an overt quid pro quo – dropping the criminal case against Adams in exchange for the Mayor facilitating the Trump administration’s indiscriminate immigration crackdown. Among the many disturbing elements of the story is the latest reminder that the Trump administration is prioritizing its anti-immigrant obsessions and plans for indiscriminate mass deportations above all.

Among the many high costs of the Trump administration’s obsession include: trampling on the rule of law; pardoning or ignoring actual criminal behavior; subverting many other policy priorities and actual public safety threats – including taking critical resources away from key domestic priorities and drug enforcement, combatting fentanyl and terrorism investigations – in favor of a focus on indiscriminate mass deportations; the negative economic and inflationary impacts of deporting key workers; and a failure to pursue real solutions to a broken immigration system in favor of chaos and cruelty.

According to Vanessa Cárdenas, Executive Director of America’s Voice:

“Trump’s obsessive focus on mass deportations comes at a tremendous cost to all of us. His obsession to purge America of immigrants seems to have no limit: cutting a quid pro quo with Mayor Adams, to drop criminal charges in return for immigrant roundups; diverting resources from stopping fentanyl at ports of entry to deport workers; gutting entire immigrant-dependent industries that put food on the table and keep prices low; and intruding into the homes and apartments and going door-to-door to instill fear among people mostly legal, many citizens.

It’s more than a little ironic that their supposed worries about ‘criminality’ and the rule of law fall aside for those willing to endorse and facilitate their indiscriminate mass deportation agenda. The Mayor Adams quid pro quo is just the latest reminder that those truly threatening our democracy are not immigrants, but those willing to subvert the rule of law to enact mass deportations and extreme anti-immigrant policies no matter the cost, all to remake the nation in MAGA’s preferred image.”

America's Voice -- Harnessing the power of American voices and American values to win common sense immigration reform. The mission of America's Voice is to realize the promise of workable and humane comprehensive immigration reform. Our goal is to build the public support and create the political momentum for reforms that will transform a dysfunctional immigration system that does not work into a regulatory system that does.