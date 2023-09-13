September, 13 2023, 10:59am EDT
For Immediate Release
Daisee Francour daisee@ienearth.org
Craig Phelps press@ggjalliance.org
Environmental Justice Groups Host Response To False Solutions pushed at the UN Climate Ambition Summit
LENAPE LANDS, NEW YORK CITY, New York
National climate justice leaders from organizations representing impacted, frontline communities will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 during NYC Climate Week to demand real climate solutions, a Just Transition, climate reparations, and a phase-out of fossil fuels.
Frontline speakers denounce false solutions such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), carbon markets and offsets, climate geo-engineering, nature-based solutions, nuclear power, biomass energy and biofuels, hydrogen energy, and more, that are being pushed inside the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition Summit and advanced by corporate, governmental, and big NGOs during Climate Week. Listen to those on the frontlines opposing these industrial techno-fixes and greenwashed climate schemes and demanding real climate action from the U.S. and Canadian governments.
WHO:
Tom BK Goldtooth, Indigenous Environmental Network
Eriel Tchekwie Deranger, Indigenous Climate Action
Adrien Salazar, Grassroots Global Justice Alliance
Dawn Wells-Clyburn, Climate Justice Alliance (Push Buffalo)
Anthony Rogers Wright, The Black Hive, Movement for Black Lives
WHAT: Press Conference hosted by members of It Takes Roots
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
10:30 A.M. — 12:00 P.M. Eastern
WHERE:
The People’s Forum
Violeta Parra Stage (ground level)
320 W 37th Street
New York, NY 10018
Established in 1990 within the United States, IEN was formed by grassroots Indigenous peoples and individuals to address environmental and economic justice issues (EJ). IEN's activities include building the capacity of Indigenous communities and tribal governments to develop mechanisms to protect our sacred sites, land, water, air, natural resources, health of both our people and all living things, and to build economically sustainable communities.
Nearly 400 Scientists Tell Biden to 'Embrace Demands of the March to End Fossil Fuels'
"It's clear that the crisis is spiraling out of control and the policies of your administration with regard to fossil fuels fail to align with what the science tells us must happen to avert calamity."
Sep 13, 2023
News
In an open letter published Wednesday, around 400 scientists implored U.S. President Joe Biden to endorse the demands of this weekend's March to End Fossil Fuels in New York—which include halting new fossil fuel projects, ending oil and gas drilling on public lands, and declaring a climate emergency.
Noting that "on your first day in office, you issued an executive order pledging that it is 'the policy of my administration to listen to the science' in tackling the climate crisis," the letter's signers lamented that "more than two years later, it's clear that the crisis is spiraling out of control and the policies of your administration with regard to fossil fuels fail to align with what the science tells us must happen to avert calamity."
"With the climate crisis raging all around us—in the form of fires, floods, hurricanes, drought, heatwaves, crop failures, and more—we call on you directly, clearly, and unequivocally to stop enacting policies contrary to science and do what is needed to address the crisis," the signatories added.
The scientists called on Biden to:
- Stop federal approval for new fossil fuel projects and repeal permits for climate bombs like the Willow project and the Mountain Valley Pipeline;
- Phase out fossil drilling on our public lands and waters;
- Declare a climate emergency to halt fossil fuel exports and investments abroad, and turbocharge the buildout of more just, resilient distributed energy (like rooftop and community solar); and
- Provide a just transition to a renewable energy future that generates millions of jobs while supporting workers' and community rights, job security, and employment equity.
"We scientists heard the president loud and clear when he pledged two years ago to 'listen to the science' on climate. Yet now we're watching our nation's greenhouse gas emissions spiral out of control while White House policy becomes increasingly unaligned with reality," Sandra Steingraber—an initial signatory of the letter and a senior scientist at the Science and Environmental Health Network"—said in a statement.
"Science says we need to ratchet down fossil fuel extraction—the White House is doubling down," she added. " Scientists are here to say that our data support the demands of this march."
"Given how bad global heating has now gotten, it's simply insane that President Biden still refuses to declare a climate emergency."
Peter Kalmus of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory—another initial signer—said that "given how bad global heating has now gotten, it's simply insane that President Biden still refuses to declare a climate emergency, and indeed, continues to make everything worse by expanding fossil fuels."
"Nothing takes away my hope for humanity's collective future more than Biden's choice to stand with the fossil fuel industry," Kalmus added. "He must pivot and become the climate leader the planet needs, or else he'll continue locking in higher temperatures and ever more irreversible damage to Earth's habitability."
Nearly 800 international, national, and local organizations have endorsed Sunday's March to End Fossil Fuels, which comes ahead of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' Climate Ambition Summit and this fall's U.N. Climate Change Conference—also known as COP28—in Dubai. More than 400 marches, rallies, and other climate mobilizations are slated for this weekend.
Advocates Launch Campaign Featuring Children Who Didn't Survive Climate Chaos
"Premature deaths due to fossil fuel-related air pollution are silencing young voices."
Sep 13, 2023
News
"Premature deaths due to fossil fuel-related air pollution are silencing young voices," said Fridays for Future U.S. on social media.
To drive home the point that premature deaths from fossil fuel pollution and the climate disasters it causes—including those of children—are not "a distant, abstract concept but a pressing reality," two advocacy groups on Tuesday launched a campaign featuring the faces of kids who did not survive the climate crisis.
Fridays for Future U.S. and Youth Climate Strike L.A. generated the images using artificial intelligence with the help of creative agency Fred & Farid—but the campaign, titled "Silenced," emphasizes that the children in the pictures represent the hundreds of thousands of children who die each year from pollution and extreme weather events such as flooding and drought.
The six images produced for the campaign show children looking directly at the viewer, with the word "SILENCED" over their faces and a caption that reads, "This young person will not raise their voice against climate change because they died from climate change."
"Premature deaths due to fossil fuel-related air pollution are silencing young voices," said Fridays for Future U.S. on social media.
A United Nations Human Rights Special Procedures report found last year that globally, an estimated 150,000 premature deaths per year have been linked to climate change, while the American Thoracic Society has estimated that around 1,341 people die in Los Angeles each year due to poor air quality driven by pollution such as carbon and methane emissions from fossil fuel extraction.
UNICEF, the U.N.'s children's agency, determined in 2021 that approximately 1 billion children worldwide are at "extremely high risk" of being exposed to potentially deadly environmental and climate shocks.
Calling the climate crisis "a child's rights crisis," UNICEF said that 240 million children are "highly exposed" to flooding in coastal areas, 400 million are exposed to cyclones and hurricanes, 820 million are exposed to extreme heat, and 1 billion are exposed to "exceedingly high levels of air pollution."
The World Health Organization also revealed in 2017 that more than 1 in 4 deaths of children under the age of five are attributable to "unhealthy environments" including those that expose children to air pollution.
The children featured in "Silenced" either "could have been alive today but unfortunately passed away early or were not born at all due to the harmful effects of air pollution, particularly caused by fossil fuel emissions," said Fridays for Future U.S.
"We believe that 'Silenced' is a powerful reminder of the real human cost of climate change," said Katharina Maier, the group's national coordinator. "We're facing more and more destructive impacts from fossil fuel pollution, contaminating our water and air, and sickening our communities—with low wealth and communities of color hit first and worst."
"We need an immediate and just transition from fossil fuels. This campaign is a call to action for all of us to stand up against the fossil fuel industry and work towards a cleaner, more sustainable future," Maier added.
The campaign was launched ahead of a global climate strike planned for September 15-17, which is taking place just before world leaders convene in New York at the U.N. Climate Ambition Summit to present updated climate action and emissions reduction targets.
The climate actions of wealthy countries such as the U.S. have left advocates continuing to demand that President Joe Biden declare a climate emergency and end fossil fuel drilling on public lands, as the Biden administration this year approved the Willow drilling project in Alaska and the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia.
"Join us on September 15th and 17th for the global climate strike as we demand an end to the era of fossil fuels," said Maier. "We are the heroes we've been waiting for."
NYC Pension Funds and State of Oregon Sue Fox Over Election Lies
"Defendants chose to invite robust defamation claims, with potentially huge financial liability and potentially larger business repercussions, rather than disappoint viewers of Fox News," the lawsuit reads in part.
Sep 13, 2023
News
The state of Oregon and New York City's pension funds filed a lawsuit against Fox Corporation Tuesday, arguing that the company allowed its Fox News channel to air falsehoods surrounding the 2020 election that put shareholders' investments at risk.
The state of Oregon and New York City's pension funds filed a lawsuit against Fox Corporation Tuesday, arguing that the company allowed its Fox News channel to air falsehoods surrounding the 2020 election that put shareholders' investments at risk.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery, is the most important shareholder action against the company since it settled a defamation suit for a record $787.5 million with Dominion Voting Systems in April. It also comes as experts had long warned the corporation it was leaving itself vulnerable to exactly these kinds of lawsuits by spreading lies that could lead to defamation claims, CNN reported.
"The board of Fox Corporation took a massive risk in pursuing profits by perpetuating and peddling known falsehoods," Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement. "The directors' choices exposed themselves and the company to liability and exposed their shareholders to significant risks. That is the crux of our lawsuit, and we look forward to making our case in court."
"Fox's board of directors has blatantly disregarded the need for journalistic standards and failed to put safeguards in place despite having a business model that invites defamation litigation."
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, both guests and hosts on Fox News repeated the false claim that former President Donald Trump had truly won the election and circulated conspiracy theories justifying this view, such as the lie that Dominion voting machines had swapped Trump votes to votes for President Joe Biden. The lawsuit argues that by catering to the desires of pro-Trump viewers, it failed in its duty to shareholders.
"Defendants chose to invite robust defamation claims, with potentially huge financial liability and potentially larger business repercussions, rather than disappoint viewers of Fox News," the lawsuit reads in part, according to The Associated Press.
Both New York City's pension funds and the state of Oregon have significant investments in Fox Corporation. The city pension funds had $28.1 million worth of shares at the end of July, while the state of Oregon had shares worth $5.2 million as of August 31, its Department of Justice said.
Neither plaintiff has specified an amount of damages, but New York City Comptroller and pension fund manager Brad Lander toldThe New York Times the city needed to "make the shareholders whole."
"Fox's board of directors has blatantly disregarded the need for journalistic standards and failed to put safeguards in place despite having a business model that invites defamation litigation," Lander said in a statement reported by CNN. "A lack of journalistic standards and a proper strategy to mitigate defamation has clearly harmed Fox's reputation and threatens their bottom line and long-term profitability."
Fox leadership did not comment to any major outlets on the lawsuit.
In addition to the Dominion suit, Fox has faced several other defamation claims, including an upcoming $2.7 billion lawsuit from election technology company Smartmatic and another from Ray Epps, a man from Arizona at the center of a conspiracy theory alleging he ran an FBI plan to instigate the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Some groups argue that Fox News should face consequences beyond lawsuits. On July 3, the Media and Democracy project filed a petition with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to not renew the broadcast license for FOX 29 Philadelphia (WTXF-TV).
"As an FCC broadcast licensee FOX is bound to broadcast in the public interest, convenience, and necessity," the petitioners wrote. "Instead, it has repeatedly aired false information about election fraud, sowing discord in the country and contributing to harmful and dangerous acts on January 6, 2021."
Media experts and activists Steve Macek and Mitchell Szczepanczyk argued in a column that appeared at Common Dreams last week that the petition had merit.
"Although stripping an established TV station of its broadcast license may seem like an extreme measure," they said, "the Fox Corporation's record of malfeasance and its repeated betrayal of the public trust justifies the action in this case."
