For Immediate Release
Indigenous Environmental Network
Contact:

Daisee Francour daisee@ienearth.org
Craig Phelps press@ggjalliance.org

Environmental Justice Groups Host Response To False Solutions pushed at the UN Climate Ambition Summit

LENAPE LANDS, NEW YORK CITY, New York

National climate justice leaders from organizations representing impacted, frontline communities will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 during NYC Climate Week to demand real climate solutions, a Just Transition, climate reparations, and a phase-out of fossil fuels.

Frontline speakers denounce false solutions such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), carbon markets and offsets, climate geo-engineering, nature-based solutions, nuclear power, biomass energy and biofuels, hydrogen energy, and more, that are being pushed inside the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition Summit and advanced by corporate, governmental, and big NGOs during Climate Week. Listen to those on the frontlines opposing these industrial techno-fixes and greenwashed climate schemes and demanding real climate action from the U.S. and Canadian governments.

Press can RSVP here. Registration is required. We encourage the press to send questions in advance via the registration link. This is a HYBRID press conference, held both in-person and over zoom.

WHO:
Tom BK Goldtooth, Indigenous Environmental Network
Eriel Tchekwie Deranger, Indigenous Climate Action
Adrien Salazar, Grassroots Global Justice Alliance
Dawn Wells-Clyburn, Climate Justice Alliance (Push Buffalo)
Anthony Rogers Wright, The Black Hive, Movement for Black Lives

WHAT: Press Conference hosted by members of It Takes Roots

WHEN:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
10:30 A.M. — 12:00 P.M. Eastern

WHERE:
The People’s Forum
Violeta Parra Stage (ground level)
320 W 37th Street
New York, NY 10018

REGISTER: bit.ly/ITRpressconference

