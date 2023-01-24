To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

American Economic Liberties Project
DOJ Demands a Break Up of Google's Advertising Monopoly

In response to news that the Department of Justice Antitrust Division has filed a suit against Google for monopolization in digital advertising, specifically asking for a break up of the search giant, the American Economic Liberties Project released the following statement.

"We're thrilled to see the Department of Justice finally demand a break up of Google's advertising monopoly," said Matt Stoller, Director of Research at the American Economic Liberties Project. "As the Justice Department's suit meticulously documents, Google is a buyer, broker, and digital advertising exchange with pervasive conflicts of interest. Google regularly abuses this power, manipulating markets, muscling out any form of competition, and inspiring fear across the commercial landscape. The DOJ's suit, which comes alongside a similar suit from a coalition of state attorneys general and efforts in Congress to bring fairness to digital ad markets, shows clearly that Google's days of unbridled dominance are numbered."

To learn more about Google's monopolization of online advertising markets, read "Addressing Facebook and Google's Harms Through a Regulated Competition Approach."

The American Economic Liberties Project works to ensure America's system of commerce is structured to advance, rather than undermine, economic liberty, fair commerce, and a secure, inclusive democracy. Economic Liberties believes true economic liberty means entrepreneurs and businesses large and small succeed on the merits of their ideas and hard work; commerce empowers consumers, workers, farmers, and engineers instead of subjecting them to discrimination and abuse from financiers and monopolists; foreign trade arrangements support domestic security and democracy; and wealth is broadly distributed to support equitable political power.

