Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
Court Rules Trump Administration’s Wind Ban is Illegal

A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled that the Trump administration’s ban on new wind projects is illegal, an important legal victory for the industry that has faced myriad attacks from this administration.

The Interior Department issued the “wind ban” in response to the presidential memorandum issued on the first day of President Trump’s term. Today’s decision comes in response to cases filed by attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia, and by the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, a trade group. NRDC and other environmental groups filed amicus briefs in the case.

The following is a comment from Kit Kennedy, managing director for power at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This decision is a win for consumers, union workers, U.S. businesses, clean air and the climate.

“From the beginning of its time in office, the Trump administration put a halt to the wind energy projects that are needed to keep utility bills in check and the grid reliable. In the months since, this action has been a devastating blow to workers, electricity customers, and the reliability of the power grid.

“This ban on wind projects was illegal, as this court has now declared. The administration should use this as a wake-up call, stop its illegal actions, and get out of the way of the expansion of renewable energy.”

NRDC works to safeguard the earth--its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends. We combine the power of more than three million members and online activists with the expertise of some 700 scientists, lawyers, and policy advocates across the globe to ensure the rights of all people to the air, the water, and the wild.

