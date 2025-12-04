To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

CDC’s Out of Touch Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Poised to Undermine Childhood Vaccination Schedule

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is meeting today and Friday to discuss and vote on the hepatitis B vaccine and to consider sweeping changes to the childhood/adolescent immunization schedule, among other matters. Reports suggest that the ACIP will recommend delaying a birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine that has been routinely administered to newborns for years. An independent evidence review released on Tuesday found “no benefit related to vaccine safety or protection of a delayed first dose [of the hepatitis B vaccine] compared with vaccination at birth.” At present, the CDC recommends the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine at birth, with subsequent doses at one or two months and between six and 18 months of age. Dr. Robert Steinbrook, Health Research Group Director at Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“Delaying a birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine is a public health tragedy in the making. For 35 years, vaccination at birth has protected millions of newborns against the potentially deadly hepatitis B virus. Although thousands of infants are born each year to women with hepatitis B virus infection, about one in five pregnant women in the U.S. do not receive hepatitis B testing and a third of women who test positive do not receive recommended follow-up care.

“Pushing back the first dose of this safe and effective vaccine means that fewer infants will be vaccinated. Unvaccinated children will be vulnerable to undiagnosed infection in their mothers and exposure to the virus after birth, and some will develop chronic hepatitis B infection and life-threatening liver disease.

“Undermining the childhood immunization schedule because of unfounded beliefs about the safety of vaccines is a senseless assault on public health that will only lead to entirely preventable disease outbreaks in the years ahead.”

