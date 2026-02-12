To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Contact: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper,Phone: 202-744-7726,E-Mail:,ihooper@cair.com

CAIR-MN Welcomes End of ICE Siege of Minneapolis as ‘Community Victory,’ Warns of Lasting Harm and Ongoing Risks

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today welcomed the announced end of the ICE siege of Minneapolis as a “hard-fought community victory,” while warning that the impacts of the operation will continue to be felt by families and communities across the state.

MEDIA ADVISORY: CAIR-MN will hold a news conference today to respond to the announced withdrawal.
WHO: CAIR-MN, Community Activists, Faith Leaders, Elected Officials
WHEN: Today, Thursday, Feb. 12, 1:30 PM CT
WHERE: Minneapolis City Hall, Minneapolis, MN CONTACT: Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director, CAIR-MN, 612-406-0070, jhussein@cair.com; Suleiman Adan, Deputy Executive Director, CAIR-MN, 612-408-7183, sadan@cair.com

Federal officials confirmed today that “Operation Metro Surge,” which brought thousands of immigration agents into Minnesota and resulted in thousands of arrests, is being wound down following months of public pressure, protests, and national scrutiny. The operation sparked widespread backlash after aggressive enforcement tactics and fatal shootings of U.S. citizens during raids, which intensified community fear and demands for accountability.

“Today’s announcement reflects what happens when communities organize, speak out, and refuse to accept fear as public policy,” said Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR-MN. “This is a hard-fought community victory. But it comes after real trauma, real harm, and the loss of life. That cannot be ignored.”

“This moment belongs to the community,” Hussein added. “Faith leaders, organizers, tenants, youth, and everyday residents stood together and demanded dignity. That collective action forced change. And we will remain vigilant.” CAIR-MN cautioned that the federal government has made clear enforcement will continue beyond Minnesota and that the policies behind the operation remain in place nationwide.

“The withdrawal of agents does not undo the damage,” said Suleiman Adan, Deputy Executive Director of CAIR-MN. “Families remain separated. Communities remain traumatized. Trust in institutions has been shaken. And today’s rhetoric from federal leadership signals that similar operations could continue elsewhere.”

CAIR-MN is calling for immediate next steps:

  • Full transparency regarding arrests, detentions, and use-of-force incidents.
  • Independent investigations into harm and loss of life during the operation.
  • Legal and mental-health support for impacted families.
  • A permanent end to large-scale militarized immigration enforcement in Minnesota communities.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

