Investigation Exposes Massive New Jersey Data Center Operating Army of Polluting Generators Without Permits

A joint investigative report published by Floodlight and The Guardian on Thursday revealed that one of the largest planned artificial intelligence data centers on the East Coast is operating dozens of gas-powered generators without permits in a possible violation of federal law.

Using a thermal drone to take footage of the Microsoft-backed DataOne facility in Vineland, New Jersey last week, Floodlight determined that the data center was operating 45 generators at once.

The investigation noted that the generators were operating roughly one mile from two different schools, and that the gas-powered generators used as the facility "emit substantial amounts of health-harming air pollution linked to asthma, heart attacks, and even premature death."

Bruce Buckheit, who previously served as air enforcement chief at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), told Floodlight that DataOne is likely violating federal law with its unpermitted generators, and he said the government should make the facility pay a fine for "illegal emissions."

Buckheit added that DataOne's apparent disregard for regulations appeared to be a common trait in the AI industry.

“It seems that this industry, in particular, values speed to market more than almost anything else,” he said.

A New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson told Floodlight that the agency is investigating DataOne's use of gas generators but has yet to reach "a full compliance determination."

Local residents told Floodlight that they have for months complained about the nonstop humming produced by the facility, which they suspect is being caused by the generators.

"It's just constant," resident Andrew Groetsch told Floodlight of the noise coming from the facility. "It never goes away."

DataOne, which is projected to cover 2.5 million square feet upon its completion, has long been controversial.

In an interview with NBC Philadelphia published earlier this month, Vineland resident Peggy Schumacher said that the noise from the data center has gotten so bad that it's making her neighborhood "unlivable."

"We are a mile away," Schumacher explained, "and the vibration in our house is horrible now."

Fellow Vineland resident Tallis West offered a similar description of living near DataOne in an interview with CBS News published in May.

"Outside is not even enjoyable to sit outside because of the noise sometimes," West said. "We can't enjoy being outside anymore."

Despite the objections of many local residents, the Vineland Planning Board earlier this month voted to approve the second phase of construction at the facility.

The tech industry's rapid buildout of AI data centers is getting major pushback from voters across the US, as residents issue complaints about both pollution and energy consumption that has been raising their utility bills.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) earlier this year proposed a moratorium on new data center construction.