With Straight Face, Trump Says Platner 'Worse Than Any Human Being That's Ever Run for Office, Probably'

Four months after President Donald Trump's name reportedly appeared over a million times in long-hidden files related to his former friend, convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, and weeks after one analysis warned that his foreign aid cuts will likely kill 9 million people by the end of the decade, the president announced Wednesday that he'd identified the politician who is "probably" the worst person to ever run for public office.

In the Oval Office, Trump declared Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner, whom Maine primary voters chose to run in the general election by more than a 52% margin, a "thug" and a "cheap, no-good person," adding that he is "worse than any human being that's ever run for office, probably."

"Nobody's ever had a record like that... This guy's got a rap sheet, I've never seen anything like it," said the president as he lied about Platner, who has no criminal record.

Trump, meanwhile, was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in 2024. A New York judge also ordered Trump to pay a $450 million civil penalty over financial fraud that year, and in 2023, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll. More than two dozen women have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

Trump on Platner: "I watched that thug that's up in Maine. He's a thug. And they're trying to make excuses for him. I mean, he's worse than any human being that's ever run for office probably…And you'll have Schumer, he'll go crazy over this or that or Epstein…He's a thug." pic.twitter.com/I9k1MXZOUD

— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 10, 2026

Trump, who has openly bragged about sexually assaulting women and reportedly committed adultery numerous times during his three marriages, was likely referring to controversies that made headlines after Platner, a combat veteran and oyster farmer, launched his campaign last year with a focus on taxing billionaires, expanding Medicare to the entire population, and ending US wars.

During his two terms in office, Trump has been rebuked for his allegiance to corporate interests, giving massive tax breaks to billionaires and powerful industries, undermining labor protections, launching wars of choice overseas, attacking public education, and gutting public health and environmental protection efforts.

Recently, a former campaign staffer told news outlets that Platner's wife had confided in her about messages Platner sent to other women early in their marriage. The candidate's former girlfriend, a right-wing operative, also accused him of being physically aggressive during their relationship. Earlier controversies centered on a tattoo that critics said resembled a Nazi symbol and posts he wrote on Reddit in the years after his military service.

Despite the months of criticism and news stories regarding Platner's past, with 91% of votes reported as of Wednesday afternoon, he won the support of more than 71% of Democratic primary voters, with many saying they connected with his strong focus on issues affecting working people and that he had taken accountability for his previous actions.

While attacking Platner on Wednesday, Trump brought up the Epstein scandal, saying Democratic lawmakers "go crazy" over his association with the financier, who died in prison while awaiting a trial on sex-trafficking minors and who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution with a minor.

As Trump hurled insults at Platner, also calling him "an outright pig," the Democratic candidate released an ad taking aim at "the Epstein class," saying that "the only thing the DC establishment can agree on is a love of Jeffrey Epstein—and a hatred of me."

Earlier, the Democratic candidate and so-called "thug" posted a video on social media of a volunteer activity he was taking part in on the morning after the election in Bar Harbor.

"This morning, I'm doing very important things, which is riding on the bike bus," said Platner, evidently taking time off from being what Trump has also referred to as a "major sleaze bag."

"The community gets together and helps ride with all of the kids who want to ride their bikes to school, and so it's safe and fun," he explained.

Good morning, Maine!



Hitting the trail. pic.twitter.com/y2xcbe1Hxi

— Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 10, 2026





"Honestly, it's exactly the thing that we need a lot more of in this country," said Platner, "which is people coming together and realizing that their neighbors are good people, and everybody just wants to help each other out. It's the message we need to take into our politics, which is why we won last night."