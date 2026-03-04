Platner Holds 7-Point Lead Over Mills in Poll That Found Him Behind Just 3 Months Ago

The Pan Atlantic Research poll from December was something of an outlier survey in the Maine Senate race, finding that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills was leading progressive combat veteran Graham Platner by 10 points while a number of other polls at the time had Platner, a political newcomer, in the lead.

But on Wednesday, the research firm released its latest survey results after speaking with a random sampling of 1,120 Mainers again between February 13 and March 2. It found that respondents now more closely matched the findings of other polls, with Platner leading Mills by seven points ahead of the June Democratic primary.

Platner had the support of 46% of respondents, up nine points since December, while the governor polled at 39%, down eight points.

Voters ages 18-34 overwhelmingly support Platner, according to the new poll, with 61% backing him compared to 45% supporting Mills. Independent voters also expressed more support for the progressive candidate, by a 33-point margin.

Platner had more support among voters who earn less than $50,000 per year, with 43% supporting him and 41% backing Mills, and significantly more support among voters who make $100,000 per year or more, while Mills was one point ahead among middle-income voters.

The poll also asked respondents who they would support in the general election in potential matchups between the two Democratic candidates and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Collins and Mills were tied at 44% each, while Platner was ahead of the longtime Republican lawmaker by four points.

The survey also found that Platner—who has been holding packed campaign events across the state, supports Medicare for All and a billionaire minimum tax, and has loudly condemned the Trump administration's attacks on Venezuela and Iran—is the second-most popular politician in the state, after Sen. Angus King (I-Maine).

Pan Atlantic Research released the poll days after a University of New Hampshire survey found Platner ahead of Mills by 38 points in the primary and with an 11-point lead over Collins; Mills was found to be just one point ahead of the Republican.

Platner's support has steadily risen since he announced his candidacy last August. He was endorsed early on by US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and has spoken out frequently against oligarchy, US support for Israel's assault on Gaza, Republican attacks on transgender rights, and President Donald Trump's deployment of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Maine and elsewhere.

Controversies that broke soon after Mills entered the race—at the behest of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)—regarding a tattoo Platner had that resembled a Nazi symbol and posts he had written on Reddit years ago, have done little to dent the candidate's lead in polls.

Earlier this week he won his second endorsement from a US senator when Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) announced his support, and as the latest poll was released Wednesday, Democratic Maine gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson offered his endorsement.

"I'm sick to death of the establishment telling us what we have to do," said Jackson, who has also been endorsed by Sanders. "And until we elect people like Graham Platner up and down this state, up and down this country, we're never going to change it."