'We'd Really Prefer Affordable Healthcare': Trump 'Lake America' Order Ridiculed as Inane Distraction

The United States is locked in another Middle East quagmire, the American economy is shedding jobs, wage growth is decelerating, and the costs of essentials are rising, but President Donald Trump on Thursday took time to hold an Oval Office event for the signing of an executive order renaming Lake Ontario to "Lake America," as his damaging trade war with Canada intensifies.

"We'd really prefer affordable healthcare," the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen wrote in response to the president's order, which was widely derided as idiotic and pointless, particularly amid skyrocketing health insurance premiums, large-scale loss of food aid, and other crises sparked by Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

"No, President Trump," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote following the White House event. "The American people don’t want to rename Lake Ontario Lake America. They want affordable healthcare, childcare, housing, education, nutrition assistance—all of which you have massively cut in order to pay for your $1 trillion tax break to the top 1%."

Trump—who recently admitted that he doesn't "think about Americans’ financial situation" when considering the impacts of waging war on Iran—said Thursday that the "Lake America" name change was something he had been "thinking about for a long time, actually."

Trump: We have a gulf, a lake.. now all we need is an ocean. Maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/DadFb9xIv9

— Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2026

Trump's order instructs the US interior secretary to, within 30 days, "take all appropriate actions to rename as 'Lake America' the body of water currently named as Lake Ontario."

"We’re on it, Mr. President!" Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wrote on social media in response to Trump's directive.

After Trump floated the name change earlier this week, Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly responded that "we'll always call it Lake Ontario."

"We're proud of the Great Lakes... and we'll stand up for what we have," said Joly. "I really think that, with all these shenanigans happening, we'll just be smart and we'll be strategic, and we'll fight back."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who leads the only US state that touches Lake Ontario, said Wednesday that the Trump administration "should be focusing on ways to mend relationships with Canada so our farmers and our consumers and our families do not continue suffering from this inane war over tariffs."

"The fact that [the name change] is even part of the conversation shows how absurd the Trump administration is," said Hochul.