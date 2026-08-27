In Trump's Second Term, Average US Family Forced to Spend $3,800 More on Essentials

The average family in the United States has had to pay a total of $3,800 more for housing, groceries, utilities, and other essentials during President Donald Trump's second term in the White House, according to an analysis released Thursday by Democrats on the congressional Joint Economic Committee.

Grocery prices were more than 4% higher in July than when Trump took office in January 2025, the new analysis notes, and the average family spent an additional $310 for groceries last year than in 2024.

The JEC report—which provides state-by-state and district-level fact sheets—also points to energy costs, which have surged due in large part to Trump's illegal war on Iran. Since the start of the conflict in late February, the average family has spent an additional $604 on gas while the president has added millions to his personal fortune due to fossil fuel stock holdings.

“Every trip to the grocery store, every tank of gas, and every electricity bill costs families more under President Trump,” Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), ranking member of the JEC, said in a statement. “Americans shouldn’t have to drain their paychecks just to cover the basics, but Trump’s tariffs, war with Iran, and other misguided actions continue to drive up everyday costs and leave hardworking families to foot the bill."

The updated analysis underscores Trump's utter failure to fulfill his campaign pledge to "end inflation" and "bring down the prices of all goods."

The JEC attributed rising costs to deliberate policy decisions by the Trump administration and his Republican allies in Congress, including the Iran war, erratic tariffs, and the refusal to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which has sent premiums skyrocketing.

The Unrig Our Economy coalition said in a statement that the JEC report "makes clear that Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration have made life more expensive for everyday Americans in virtually every area—all so they could give billionaires another massive tax break."

"From reckless tariffs to an unnecessary war in Iran to cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, Republicans in Washington have done everything they can to make life less affordable for working families,” said Robyn Patterson, a spokesperson for the coalition. “This latest JEC report puts a number to the reality that millions of Americans are feeling: Life keeps getting more expensive, while the rich keep getting richer."