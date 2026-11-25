Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday scored another endorsement in his bid to become the next Senate majority leader when Sen.-elect Troy Jackson announced his support for the Maryland Democrat.

In his endorsement of Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is challenging Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to be leader of the Democratic caucus in the US Senate, Jackson (D-Maine) said he was making the best choice for voters in his home state.

"I've talked with Mainers about what they need from the Senate, and I believe it’s time for a change in leadership," Jackson said. "I’ll be voting for Senator Van Hollen. When we spoke, I told him Maine needs a seat at the table when the caucus decides what gets funded and what we’re going to fight for."

"I was impressed by his vision for the caucus," Jackson added, "and I came away confident he’ll take Maine’s priorities seriously. From one end of Maine to the other, I heard the same thing. People are working harder, falling further behind, and getting tired of being told to wait."

Jackson also pointed to specific areas of agreement he shared with Van Hollen, such as ending the filibuster, passing Medicare for All, and raising the minimum wage.

"Mainers voted for change in November, and they ought to get it," Jackson said. "Whoever leads this caucus, I’ll fight like hell to make sure the Senate takes on the problems Mainers sent me to Washington to solve."

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) praised Jackson for supporting Van Hollen, calling it a fulfillment of the incoming freshman senator's campaign pledge to be an establishment outsider.

"Working people across America chose economic justice and systemic change with unprecedented numbers in the midterm elections," the union said in a statement. "Every senator who respects direct democracy should heed the voices of their constituents and join Sen.-Elect Jackson in supporting Sen. Van Hollen for majority leader."

An unofficial Senate leadership whip count published by Drop Site suggests Van Hollen still has an uphill climb to securing the votes needed to become leader next year.

According to Drop Site’s tally, Schumer currently has 16 Democratic senators either committed to or leaning toward voting for him, versus just nine senators, including Jackson, who are committed to or leaning toward Van Hollen.

The election is set to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1.