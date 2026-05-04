Dem Establishment Accused of ‘Putting Thumb on the Scale’ Against Progressive Candidate

The Democratic Party's congressional campaign arm faced backlash on Monday for boosting the more conservative candidate in California's 22nd District, where two Democrats are vying to unseat GOP Rep. David Valadao.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has added Jasmeet Bains, a California State Assembly member, to its "Red to Blue" program, which gives chosen candidates fundraising and organizational support as they seek to flip Republican seats. The DCCC's decision to elevate Bains over Randy Villegas, an educator and political newcomer endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and major unions such as the United Auto Workers, was seen as the latest example of Democratic leaders seeking to thwart a progressive candidate with genuine grassroots momentum.

"Just like they did in Maine and Michigan, the Democratic establishment is again putting its thumb on the scale—not to support the stronger candidate, but the candidate who will bend to party leadership and its corporate donors," said Ravi Mangla, national press secretary for the Working Families Party (WFP), which has backed Villegas.

“Randy Villegas is the top Democratic fundraiser in the race, despite not taking a penny from corporate interests," said Mangla. "He’s racked up more key endorsements than his opponent. And he’s the only candidate with the energy and momentum to beat David Valadao in November."

California primaries are nonpartisan, so the incumbent Valadao will face Bains and Villegas in the June 2 contest. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.

The American Prospect's Emma Janssen reported last week that Bains and Villegas "represent two opposing approaches that Democrats across the country have articulated as the key to beating Republicans."

"Bains is running a more conservative campaign—what some, including Villegas, have called 'Republican Lite,'" Janssen noted. "Villegas, on the other hand, is running to the left and has been endorsed by progressive leaders."

Villegas has accused Bains of "flip-flopping on a variety of issues," including Medicare for All and whether Israel's assault on Gaza rises to the level of genocide. Villegas has joined human rights organizations, legal experts, and many others in answering the latter in the affirmative.

Bains, who is endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel, previously said she believes Israel has committed genocide in Gaza before reversing herself.

“It’s clear that Assemblymember Bains is willing to change her answers or sell her answers to the highest bidder and the highest donor, and that she doesn’t actually stand for anything but whatever her corporate donors tell her to do,” Villegas told the Prospect. “Her flip-flopping on all these issues is disappointing, but it’s also not surprising from somebody who has failed to actually stand up for our communities in Sacramento.”

In its endorsement of Villegas published on Sunday, McClatchy Media’s California editorial board wrote that "Bains and Valadao represent a status quo shaped by complacency," whereas Villegas "is the embodiment of the Central Valley’s values."

"At 30, Villegas reflects a growing generational divide within the Democratic Party. Like many young progressives, he is frustrated by the party’s lack of action on crucial issues such as universal healthcare and the war in Gaza," the editorial continued. "There is room for Villegas to deepen his expertise on certain policy issues, but he brings a fresh perspective. He believes in hard work and family. He has far more in common with his district than his opponents."