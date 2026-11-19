The New York Times Editorial Board is facing criticism over an editorial published Wednesday examining “threats to the press” worldwide, which inexplicably lacked any mention of Israel, the country that has been responsible for the majority of journalist and media worker killings worldwide since 2023.

The unsigned editorial says that in recent years, “the press has become a frequent target of dictators and aspiring autocrats,” citing efforts by authoritarian regimes to shut down critical news outlets, investigate and prosecute journalists, and enact new laws that restrict reporting on sensitive political matters.

Alex Skopic, an associate editor at Current Affairs Magazine, marveled that in the editorial, “Russia, Egypt, Bangladesh, and India are called out by name, but not Israel.”

Making the omission even more glaring was the piece's mention of the fact that "129 journalists and media workers were killed last year," without mention of the fact that, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which the Times itself cited as the source of the statistic, 86 of them—more than two-thirds—were killed by Israel, mostly in Gaza.

According to CPJ’s global tally, Israel has been responsible for most journalist and media worker killings worldwide since 2023, when its genocidal war on Gaza began following Hamas’ October 7 attacks.

As of September 24, CPJ reported that Israeli forces had killed at least 241 journalists and media workers, including 189 who were killed in Gaza. Others were killed in Israeli attacks on Yemen, Lebanon, and Iran. These killings made 2024 and 2025 the two deadliest years for journalists worldwide since CPJ began tracking such deaths in 1992.

The organization has called Israel’s attacks on journalists since 2023 “the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists” it has ever documented. It has identified dozens of cases in which Israeli forces appear to have deliberately killed journalists and media workers in retaliation for their reporting.

In April, CPJ cited drone strikes suggesting precise targeting and attacks on journalists visibly marked as members of the press. It also documented Israeli authorities’ practice of labeling journalists “terrorists” without substantiating the allegations.

The New York Times Editorial Board has not responded to Common Dreams’ request for comment on why Wednesday's editorial omitted Israel.

It is unclear which members of the board wrote and edited the piece. David Leonhardt, who became the board’s leader in 2025, has frequently defended Israel’s actions in Gaza even as human rights organizations have said its conduct amounted to genocide.

In October 2023, writing in the Times’ morning newsletter, Leonhardt asserted that “Hamas is responsible for many of the civilian deaths” caused by Israeli attacks. The following month, discussing Israel’s attack on Al-Shifa Hospital, he argued that “there may be no way” for Israel to both eliminate Hamas and minimize civilian casualties. In January 2024—after more than 25,000 Palestinians had been killed and about 63,000 injured in just three months, including scores of women and children—Leonhardt suggested that the decline in the daily death toll showed that Israel “has responded to international pressure in ways that suggest its harshest critics are wrong to accuse it of wanting to maximize civilian deaths.”

This is a powerful and necessary editorial from the NYT about threats to press freedom around the world but it is genuinely weird that Israel doesn’t get name-checked given that two thirds of the journalists killed last year were killed by the IDF. www.nytimes.com/2026/11/18/o...



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— Jameel Jaffer (@jameeljaffer.bsky.social) November 18, 2026 at 9:37 AM

Wednesday's editorial has been met with criticism from journalists and media critics, including Jameel Jaffer, the executive director of Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute.

"This is a powerful and necessary editorial from the NYT about threats to press freedom around the world," Jaffer wrote on social media. "But it is genuinely weird that Israel doesn’t get name-checked given that two-thirds of the journalists killed last year were killed by the [Israel Defense Forces]."

He also questioned the editorial’s use of the “passive voice” to describe journalists’ deaths, adding that “Israel is able to continue killing journalists precisely because there are no consequences for it—not even a mention in an editorial like this.”

“If you want to see what the dehumanization of Palestinian journalists and the permission given to exterminate them looks like, look no further than this NYT editorial,” wrote Sana Saeed, a journalist and media critic who spent a decade at AJ+, whose parent company, Al Jazeera, has seen several of its employees killed by Israeli forces in recent years.

“No other country has made this world as unsafe for journalists as much as Israel has. The numbers alone are a testament to this,” she added. “Palestinian journalists simply do not exist, and their murderers are unnamed and forgiven.”

Others noted the article's omission of Israel's attacks on journalists was part of a broader trend. Days earlier, Assal Rad, a researcher at the Media Integrity Center, had flagged a similar omission in an editorial by The Guardian. Under the headline “Authoritarians target journalism because it matters,” the board described attacks on journalists by officials in Egypt, Russia, and the US without mentioning Israel.

Like the Times, The Guardian reported that 129 journalists and media workers were killed in 2025 without telling readers that Israel was responsible for two-thirds of those deaths.