Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

We know how much you value the nonprofit, independent journalism of Common Dreams. The only thing that keeps us going is support from readers like you. As some have been forced to cut back on giving, your contribution becomes even more important. So please, join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Help fill the gap created by those who have been forced to cancel their monthly recurring donations. Without your help, we won’t survive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to support our work—that time is now.

Our mission is simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.

But without the support of our readers, this model does not work and we simply won’t survive. It’s that simple.
We must meet our Mid-Year Campaign goal but we need you now.

Please, support independent journalism today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Without your help, we won’t survive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Journalists hold posters displaying Shireen Abu Akleh

Journalists hold posters displaying Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces on May 11, 2022. (Photo:  Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP via Getty Images)

UN Human Rights Office Confirms: Israeli Forces Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

"Perpetrators must be held to account," said a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Jake Johnson

Confirming the findings of several major journalistic investigations, the United Nations Human Rights Office said Friday that Israeli forces fired the shots that killed beloved Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and wounded her colleague last month as they covered a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement that it is "deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation" in the six weeks since Abu Akleh's killing, which sparked international outrage.

"We have found no information suggesting that there was activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists."

"We at the U.N. Human Rights Office have concluded our independent monitoring into the incident," said Shamdasani. "All information we have gathered—including official information from the Israeli military and the Palestinian attorney general—is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli Security Forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians, as initially claimed by Israeli authorities."

"We have found no information suggesting that there was activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists," Shamdasani added.

The U.N. body's findings came days after the New York Times published its investigation showing that the "bullet that killed Ms. Abu Akleh was fired from the approximate location of the Israeli military convoy, most likely by a soldier from an elite unit."

"The evidence reviewed by the Times showed that there were no armed Palestinians near her when she was shot," the newspaper noted. "It contradicted Israeli claims that, if a soldier had mistakenly killed her, it was because he had been shooting at a Palestinian gunman."

Last month, two weeks after the killing, CNN similarly concluded that "there was no active combat, nor any Palestinian militants, near Abu Akleh in the moments leading up to her death."

"Videos obtained by CNN, corroborated by testimony from eight eyewitnesses, an audio forensic analyst, and an explosive weapons expert, suggest that Abu Akleh was shot dead in a targeted attack by Israeli forces," the outlet reported.

The major publications' findings confirmed Al Jazeera's initial response to Abu Akleh's killing. In a statement issued shortly after its Palestine correspondent was shot in the head, the Al Jazeera Media Network accused Israel of "deliberately targeting and killing our colleague."

"Al Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen," the network said. "It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen."

The U.N. human rights body said Friday that "in accordance with our global human rights monitoring methodology, our office inspected photo, video, and audio material, visited the scene, consulted experts, reviewed official communications, and interviewed witnesses."

The office went on to outline its findings:

On 11 May 2022, soon after 06h00, seven journalists, including Shireen Abu Akleh, arrived at the western entrance of the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank to cover an ongoing arrest operation by Israeli Security Forces and the ensuing clashes.

The journalists said they chose a side street for their approach to avoid the location of armed Palestinians inside the camp and that they proceeded slowly in order to make their presence visible to the Israeli forces deployed down the street. Our findings indicate that no warnings were issued and no shooting was taking place at that time and at that location.

 At around 06h30, as four of the journalists turned into the street leading to the camp, wearing bulletproof helmets and flak jackets with "PRESS" markings, several single, seemingly well-aimed bullets were fired towards them from the direction of the Israeli Security Forces. One single bullet injured Ali Sammoudi in the shoulder, another single bullet hit Abu Akleh in the head and killed her instantly. Several further single bullets were fired as an unarmed man attempted to approach Abu Akleh's body and another uninjured journalist sheltering behind a tree. Shots continued to be fired as this individual eventually managed to carry away Abu Akleh's body.

"International human rights law requires prompt, thorough, transparent, independent, and impartial investigation into all use of force resulting in death or serious injury," the U.N. statement continued. "Perpetrators must be held to account."

On Thursday, two dozen U.S. senators called on President Joe Biden to ensure that the United States government is directly involved with investigations into the killing of Abu Akleh, an American citizen.

Thus far, the Biden administration has declined to play a role, insisting that the Israeli government should lead the probe. Earlier this month, in the wake of CNN's investigation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that the facts of Abu Akleh's killing had not been "established."

In their letter to Biden on Thursday, the 24 U.S. senators wrote that "the U.S. government has an obligation to ensure that a comprehensive, impartial, and open investigation into her shooting death is conducted—one in which all parties can have full confidence in the ultimate findings."

"In order to protect freedom of the press," they added, "a thorough and transparent investigation under U.S. auspices must be conducted to get to the truth and provide accountability for the killing of this American citizen and journalist."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

"I'm sure this will be all over the corporate media, right?"
That’s what one longtime Common Dreams reader said yesterday after the newsroom reported on new research showing how corporate price gouging surged to a nearly 70-year high in 2021. While major broadcasters, newspapers, and other outlets continue to carry water for their corporate advertisers when they report on issues like inflation, economic inequality, and the climate emergency, our independence empowers us to provide you stories and perspectives that powerful interests don’t want you to have. But this independence is only possible because of support from readers like you. You make the difference. If our support dries up, so will we. Our crucial Mid-Year Campaign is now underway and we are in emergency mode to make sure we raise the necessary funds so that every day we can bring you the stories that corporate, for-profit outlets ignore and neglect. Please, if you can, support Common Dreams today.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Supreme Court

'A Dark Day for Our Nation': Right-Wing Supreme Court Ends Constitutional Right to Abortion

"With this decision, the Supreme Court's extreme right-wing supermajority has struck a tremendous blow to our fundamental freedoms."

Jake Johnson ·

The Croix-des-Bouquets prison in a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti is seen on February 25, 2021.

Additional Prison Inmates Starve to Death as Crisis Worsens in Haiti

The United Nations is urging Haiti to address the food, water, and medicine shortages imperiling its incarcerated population.

Kenny Stancil ·

Nearly empty bucket with grains in South Sudan

UN Chief Warns of Impending 'Unprecedented Global Food Crisis'

"There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "And 2023 could be even worse."

Julia Conley ·

Lee, Pressley, Bush

Pressley Leads Call for Biden to Declare Public Health Emergency as Roe Ruling Looms

"In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it because they do," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley and 19 other Democratic congresswomen.

Jake Johnson ·

Journalists hold posters displaying Shireen Abu Akleh

UN Human Rights Office Confirms: Israeli Forces Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

"Perpetrators must be held to account," said a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Citing 'Deluge of New Evidence,' House Jan. 6 Committee Delays Hearings
  2. 'Unconscionable': House Committee Adds $37 Billion to Biden's $813 Billion Military Budget
  3. Instead of Facing Ban, AR-15 Maker Unveils New, Easier to Hide Pistol Version
  4. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Readies to Help Destroy the Planet
  5. Why Do Tens of Millions in US Support an Economic System That Doesn't Benefit Them?
  6. Study Shows Excess Corporate Profits in the US Have Become 'Widespread'
  7. Demanding Prosecution, Legal Experts Say This Is the 'Smoking Gun' to Nail Trump
  8. 'He Must Resign': Staff Texts Over Fake Elector Slates Implicate Ron Johnson
  9. Supreme Court Ruling Turns Separation of Church and State Into 'Constitutional Violation,' Warns Sotomayor
  10. 'Poverty Is Violence!' Thousands of Demonstrators in DC Demand Economic Justice
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.