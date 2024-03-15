Protests and Parody Paper Decry New York Times' Pro-Israel Bias in Gaza Coverage

More than 100 pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested Thursday after staging a protest at The New York Times' Midtown Manhattan headquarters, where activists handed out copies of a satirical knockoff of the newspaper that skewered what organizers called its biased coverage of the Gaza genocide.

After surrounding the Times' printing plant in College Point, Queens, members of Writers Against the War on Gaza (WAWOG), Palestinian Youth Movement, and other groups shut down the paper's Midtown West headquarters, where they chanted, "New York Times you can't hide, we charge you with genocide," "free, free Palestine," and "from the river to the sea."

Around 150 demonstrators occupied the Times building, where they called on passersby to "boycott, divest, and unsubscribe." Some passersby confronted the demonstrators. One angry man attempted to steal a large banner from protesters. The New York Police Department said 124 protesters were arrested.



Some of the activists handed out parody copies of the Times, renamed as the The New York War Crimes. The paper's creators also changed the Times' "All the News That's Fit to Print" motto to "All the Consent That's Fit to Manufacture."

"The Times is not unique among media in manufacturing consent for war, for exploitation, for genocide," notes the satirical paper, which also has a website. "It is, rather, exemplary. Indeed, perhaps the deadliest weapon of all is the Times' sense of its own importance, its self-appointed role as the arbiter of what counts as good journalism."

"If theTimes says it, it must be true; if they print it, it must be fit to print," the publication adds. "The Times' reputation for liberalism, for rigor, for nonpartisan independence is precisely what makes it so dangerous, because it hides what it really is: media that serves the interests of U.S. imperialism."



One article, "How to Make a Genocide Disappear," breaks down how Times coverage of Israel's war on Gaza uses language, framing, and focus that favors Israel:



According to this story, Israel has responded to an unexplainable attack by Hamas, a shadowy Islamist terror group, with proportional force. A story in which attacks on hospitals and schools are regrettable but necessary evils. In the Times' surrealist account, the Israeli military stands on the frontlines of feminism, queer rights, and democracy. Hamas is to blame for the deaths of 30,000 Palestinians. The United States is a reproachful ally, not a calculating and enabling accomplice. A handful of Israeli hostages are worthy of dozens of tearful stories and op-eds, while thousands of Palestinians are kidnapped and tortured without fanfare. Even Israel's widespread, targeted murder of at least 125 journalists—a horror that the newspaper, with its much-touted reverence for journalism, might be expected to take particular heed of—is rendered invisible.

The New York War Crimes' site also highlights the Times' past support for U.S. wars, coups, and other crimes, from the CIA-orchestrated overthrow of democratically elected governments in Iran and Guatemala in the 1950s through the 21st-century events like the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq on false pretenses.



Responding to the protest, a Times spokesperson said that "the Israel-Hamas war is one of the most divisive global events in recent history," and that "we will not let critics or advocacy groups sway us from covering the conflict fully and fairly."

At the Queens demonstration—which took place from around 1:00-3:30 am—protesters laid down in a driveway and locked themselves to each other using chains and PVC pipes. Other activists held signs reading, "Stop the presses. Free Palestine" and "Consent for genocide is manufactured here." The protesters dispersed after police said they could leave freely or face arrest.

As Hell Gatereported:

A night shift worker from another operation down the block strolled over to see what the growing traffic jam was all about. "Oh, that's what's up," he said, when he saw the banners. "I'm Egyptian." Activists explained the goals of their action, and he bumped their fists. "You guys are putting in work!" he said.

The New York War Crimes tells readers that "now is the time to act."

"Those who believe in a free Palestine have long refused to buy products from American companies that make weapons for Israel," the paper states. "For exactly the same reason, we boycott all the offerings of The New York Times. We do not share their articles or listen to their podcasts. We do not cook their recipes or read their newsletters. We do not play their games. We divest ourselves of the notion that they either deserve or bestow merit."

"If you still subscribe to the Times, unsubscribe," the publication implores. "If you read the Times, stop. Write the editors an email telling them why you're boycotting, divesting, and unsubscribing."