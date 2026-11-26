After a legal battle over logistics for the 57th National Day of Mourning between the United American Indians of New England and officials in Plymouth, Massachusetts, UAINE held the annual event at noon on Thursday, or Thanksgiving.

"Native people have no reason to celebrate the arrival of the pilgrims. We want to educate people about the true origins of the first Thanksgiving, which were far bloodier than the 'Pilgrims and Indians' story in the Thanksgiving myth," said UAINE-co-leader Kisha James, who is Aquinnah Wampanoag and Oglala Lakota as well as the granddaughter of Wamsutta Frank James, the founder of the demonstration held each year on the federal holiday.

"The first official day of 'thanksgiving' was declared in Massachusetts in 1637 by Puritan Gov. [John] Winthrop to celebrate the massacre of over 700 Pequot men, women, and children on the banks of the Mystic River in Connecticut," she said. "Wampanoag and other Indigenous people have certainly not lived happily ever after since the arrival of the pilgrims."

"To us, Thanksgiving is a Day of Mourning, because we remember the millions of our ancestors who were murdered by the pilgrims and subsequent generations of settlers," James added. "Today, we and many Indigenous people around the country say, 'No Thanks, No Giving.'"

While the demonstration at Cole's Hill, above Plymouth Rock, is held on a day that serves as "a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands, and the erasure of Native cultures," as UAINE's flyer promoting the event puts it, the group also expressed "solidarity with Indigenous struggles worldwide."

"From Turtle Island to Palestine, colonization is a crime," declares the flyer, using an Indigenous term for North America. Amid President Donald Trump's weaponization of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, UAINE also said: "Close the detention centers. Abolish ICE!"

In addition to inviting Native people and allies from across the country to join the gathering in Massachusetts, the event was livestreamed on social media:

Ahead of the event, UAINE co-leader Mahtowin Munro said that "we will mourn and honor the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit (#MMIWG2S) and other Indigenous relatives. We demand an end to the vicious federal cuts to food programs, housing, education, and healthcare because those cuts are having a serious impact on Native nations as well as other people. From Peru to British Columbia, from Boston to the Amazon, Indigenous peoples are defending their sovereignty, calling for land back, and insisting that nothing should happen on their lands without their freely given consent."

"Indigenous solidarity and resistance are international," Munro emphasized. "We stand in solidarity with all the Indigenous nations around the world opposing pipelines, mines, resource extraction, and megadams and note that Indigenous people are all too often casualties in frontline efforts to stop extraction. We also support the call of millions to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza and for an end to the ICE raids, detentions, and deportations that are devastating families and communities across the country, many of them Indigenous."

The Day of Mourning event—just one of the Indigenous-led events held across the United States on Thursday—followed Monday arguments before state Superior Court Judge Brian Glenny, after UAINE accused Plymouth officials of violating an agreement that came out of police brutality against participants at the 1997 event.

"In 1998, we agreed to drop a civil rights suit against Plymouth. In exchange, Plymouth dropped the trumped-up charges and agreed that UAINE has a right to rally and march every Thanksgiving without impediment or red tape from the town," Munro said when UAINE took legal action earlier this month, in response to a Select Board vote behind closed doors. "In addition, Plymouth is obligated to provide a few simple supports such as a stage. We have made every effort during the last 28 years to comply with our end of the agreement."

"In 2025, Plymouth tried to back out of the agreement, and we successfully took the town to court. Now, one year later... Plymouth is refusing to provide us with a stage and [is] demanding things that are not in the agreement," Munro continued. "We believe they are throwing up roadblocks because they don't want the tourists to see or hear Native Americans who are speaking about the true history of the Pilgrim invasion and resulting land theft and genocide of Wampanoag and other Native peoples.

While affirming that the agreement remains "binding and valid," the judge ruled Tuesday that "Plymouth has no obligation under the agreement to provide a stage for UAINE," but also "cannot require permits, insurance, financial bond, or any indemnification by the town."

After the ruling, Plymouth Select Board Chair Deb Iaquinto said in a statement that "the town remains committed to supporting the National Day of Mourning."

"The town has tried to work collaboratively to support UAINE's rights to free speech and assembly," Iaquinto added. “However, the town erecting a stage was never promised or mandated under the original 1998 agreement."

UAINE, meanwhile, said that "we are focused on our preparations and moving ahead with what will be our 57th National Day of Mourning. Settlers frequently break their agreements with Indigenous peoples. In fact, the US has broken every single treaty it signed with Native nations."

The group also expressed disagreement about the stage decision and said it "is continuing to review the ruling and evaluate its legal options."