With changes to Medicaid mandated by Republicans' 2025 budget law set to take effect next year, experts are warning that the impacts could be devastating for rural areas in states such as Kentucky and Nebraska.

A report published by The Guardian on Friday highlighted how the cuts to Medicaid in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are expected to impact Kentucky, where 250,000 residents are estimated to be at risk of losing their coverage and 35 hospitals are at risk of closure.

Dustin Pugel, policy director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, told The Guardian that the Bluegrass State is particularly vulnerable to Republicans' Medicaid cuts, which the Congressional Budget Office projects will kick millions of Americans off their health coverage nationwide.

"These hospitals are very dependent on Medicaid," Pugel explained. "It makes up a really significant part of the economy, particularly in eastern Kentucky. If you look at just Medicaid payments to providers in Kentucky’s 5th congressional district, those payments make up 13.5% of the GDP there."

Pugel pointed to the work requirements in the GOP budget law as especially burdensome for many rural residents, emphasizing that they could send local economies into a tailspin.

"In some of these counties, over two-thirds of their residents are covered by Medicaid," he explained. "If they start losing coverage, particularly where there isn’t a lot of jobs—where people aren’t able to adhere to the work requirement or don’t have broadband so reporting their hours is difficult, you’re looking at a really significant economic headwind. That will certainly result in layoffs, may result in hospital closures, and will definitely hurt people’s health."

A Wednesday report from KFF Health News noted that Nebraska got an early start in implementing the Medicaid work requirements, resulting in 7% of Nebraska Medicaid enrollees who were subject to the new rules losing coverage. Additionally, KFF reported, 14% of new Medicaid applicants were denied coverage thanks to the work requirement rules.

KFF also found that "92% of cases in which existing enrollees lost coverage were due to procedural or paperwork issues rather than state determinations that they did not meet the new work rules," while "many enrollees lost coverage because they did not respond to the state's outreach."

Amy Behnke, CEO of the Health Center Association of Nebraska, told KFF that the increased number of procedural denials for Medicaid seen over the last few months is "definitely a red-flag warning" that many people are needlessly losing their coverage.

As Nebraska Public Media reported on Tuesday, the Nebraska Hospital Association has been sounding the alarm about how these cuts will impact the fiscal health of state healthcare facilities, warning that they "threaten the financial stability of rural hospitals and ultimately harm patient access to essential services across the state."

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, told Nebraska Public Media that the healthcare system under the new Medicaid rules is suffering "a death by 1,000 cuts."

"It really has the potential," Nordquist added, "to be a devastating blow to our already vulnerable healthcare infrastructure here in the state."