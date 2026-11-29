The Trump administration is being sued over allegations that it is abusing the justice system to “unmask” anonymous social media users for criticizing its immigration agenda.

The lawsuit, filed November 16 by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and made public Friday, alleges that the administration has launched a sweeping investigation known internally as “Investigation 18,” aimed at collecting intelligence on political opponents and intimidating critics rather than pursuing a legitimate law enforcement objective.

As part of the investigation, the ACLU said the federal government sent at least 35 grand jury subpoenas to tech companies, including X, Bluesky, and Meta, seeking users’ real names and associated accounts; home, business, and email addresses; telephone numbers; IP addresses; and credit card, bank account, and billing information.

BREAKING: We filed a class action challenge to a sprawling federal grand jury investigation that targets people for criticizing the Trump administration online.The government can’t force tech companies to hand over users’ data because it doesn’t like what the users have to say.

— ACLU (@aclu.org) November 27, 2026 at 12:13 PM

The ACLU is representing four anonymous plaintiffs who it said were targeted after making inflammatory but constitutionally protected posts about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or its agents. ICE agents have been documented engaging in countless instances of excessive force, racial profiling, and unlawful targeting of US citizens.

The plaintiffs are a state government employee who called for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to be burned “to the ground”; a retired prosecutor who expressed a desire to “kill ICE” while likening the sentiment to childhood frustrations with their siblings; a retiree living abroad who compared an ICE agent beating protesters to a rabid dog that should be “put down”; and a college student who directed profanity at ICE, DHS, and President Donald Trump.

The ACLU argued that, while inflammatory, none of the posts constituted genuine threats of violence. It characterized them instead as political criticism and rhetorical hyperbole protected by the First Amendment.

“The government is weaponizing the grand jury process to retaliate against people for expressing their political views online,” said Laura Moraff, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. “The First Amendment guarantees our right to criticize the government, including anonymously, and no one should fear being investigated for disagreeing with the president. This crackdown on dissent is antithetical to our nation’s core values.”

DHS has already faced criticism and legal challenges over its use of administrative subpoenas sent to companies including Google, Reddit, Discord, and Meta to seek information about people who criticized ICE, documented its activities, or contacted government officials.

For Investigation 18, the ACLU says the administration has turned to grand jury subpoenas, whose greater secrecy makes it harder for users to learn about and challenge the demands.

“Using grand jury subpoenas to unmask and intimidate critics of ICE is an alarming abuse of power,” said Laura Follansbee, a staff attorney with the ACLU of DC. “The use of subpoenas to punish social media users for their speech is chilling not only for our clients but for others who fear being targeted because of their political beliefs. Our democracy cannot function if citizens are too afraid to speak up.”

The investigation fits a broader pattern of alleged retaliation by the Trump administration against its critics. Agents in the field have been directed to collect intelligence on protesters and compile their identities into a secretive “database,” sometimes using facial recognition technology. Some ICE observers say they’ve had travel privileges, such as TSA PreCheck, revoked in retaliation for their activities. The administration has also pressured companies to suppress tools that publicize ICE activity, including the app ICEBlock, which was pulled from the Apple App Store following pressure from the Justice Department.

“We filed this case because the Trump administration is illegally and secretly targeting online critics just because it doesn’t like what they’re posting,” said Jake Snow, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California. “That sets a dangerous and terrifying precedent that threatens all of our fundamental rights.”