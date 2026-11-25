The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed allowing corporate health insurance giants to automatically enroll seniors who are newly eligible for Medicare in for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, drawing immediate backlash from advocates who say the scheme is part of a broader effort to privatize Medicare.

The proposal from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) appears in an 868-page rule published in the Federal Register. CMS says it is considering allowing Medicare Advantage providers such as UnitedHealthcare and Aetna to "implement a seamless continuation of coverage enrollment process in which a newly Medicare-eligible individual enrolled in a commercial or marketplace plan it offers may be deemed to have elected an MA plan offered by the same organization."

The automatic enrollment system would apply to people who purchase a marketplace plan offered by an insurer that also provides MA plans, which are notorious for massively overbilling the federal government and denying necessary care.

Companies would have to get CMS approval before "engaging in use of the seamless enrollment mechanism," the proposal states. They would also have to give "advance notice to the individual of the organization's intent to seamlessly enroll them into an MA plan."

The Trump administration's proposal, which aligns with an idea pushed by the far-right Project 2025 initiative, is open for public comment until January 19, 2027.

"This administration is hell-bent on privatizing Medicare as fast as possible, especially after the shellacking they received in the midterms. We are going to fight them tooth and nail at every turn," Alex Lawson, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works, told Common Dreams. "We are going to mobilize a flood of public comments opposing this rule, and make sure seniors are aware of the Trump administration's schemes to privatize Medicare."

Wendell Potter, a former health insurance executive who now champions Medicare for All, warned that "if the administration moves forward on this, it most certainly will lead to a much more rapid privatization of Medicare."

Potter noted in a blog post that Congress and CMS previously allowed insurers to automatically enroll seniors in MA plans if they did not opt out when notified. "Seniors and advocates said those notices were easy to miss in the pile of mail new retirees get from companies trying to sign them up," he observed.

Under the new proposal, Potter wrote, "CMS is considering requiring insurers to get agency approval and give people at least 60 days’ written notice with instructions for opting out."

"The winners would be the companies that sell both commercial or Obamacare coverage and Medicare Advantage," wrote Potter. "That includes UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Elevance (which operates Anthem Blue Cross plans), and Centene. People who just turned 65 are among the cheapest Medicare enrollees to cover. Default enrollment would hand them over without the marketing costs or broker commissions insurers pay to win them now."

CMS is headed by Mehmet Oz, who previously voiced support for a proposal dubbed "Medicare Advantage for All."

The Trump administration outlined its plan as congressional Democrats increasingly coalesced around a push to expand traditional Medicare by lowering the eligibility age, insuring all children, and adding dental, hearing, and vision coverage. The lack of such coverage in traditional Medicare is one of the reasons that more than half of the Medicare-eligible population is currently enrolled in an MA plan.

"Instead of privatizing Medicare, we need to expand Medicare by adding vision, hearing, and dental coverage as well as an out-of-pocket cap," said Lawson. "We need to take on the massive overpayments that privatized Medicare companies receive and prevent their deadly delays and denials. And we must stop the Trump administration's schemes to introduce these same delays and denials into traditional Medicare. We will not stop until everyone in America has guaranteed, high-quality healthcare."