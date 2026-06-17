'Monumental Civil Rights Victory': Georgia Democrats Celebrate as State GOP Drops Plan to Redraw Maps

Democrats in Georgia are celebrating as Republicans in the state abandoned efforts to redraw congressional maps that would have taken effect in 2028.

Eight Georgia Republicans, including Speaker of the House Jon Burns, sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday informing him that they would not be going through with his request to enact redistricting ahead of the 2028 election cycle.

"Changes to Georgia's maps should take place only when members of the General Assembly and citizens have been given ample opportunity to gather the facts, provide input, and engage in meaningful discussion," the letter states. "For this reason, we will not be taking up congressional or legislative redistricting for the 2028 election cycle during this special session."

However, there is still a chance that Georgia Republicans could ram through new maps later this year. According to Democracy Docket, Kemp "could still call another special session later this year—and if Republicans lose the midterms, they could try to lock in a 2028 advantage by passing new maps before Kemp leaves office next year."

Democrats in the state nonetheless celebrated Republicans' decision to shelve Kemp's redistricting plan.

In a joint statement, Georgia Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II and House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley called on supporters to celebrate "a monumental civil rights victory."

"Republicans thought they could get away with drawing racist, rigged maps without a fight," they said. "Today, thanks to the people showing up and showing out, we won. Racist, rigged maps are dead for now."

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) praised the work of activists who protested against the redistricting plan earlier in the day, putting pressure on Republicans to drop it.

"Hours after I visited the State Capitol with thousands of Georgians, Georgia House Republicans announced they are backing down from gerrymandering our maps, potentially giving them two extra seats," wrote Warnock.

“John Lewis never backed down from getting into good trouble and I won’t either," he added, referring to the late civil rights icon and Democratic member of Congress.

Trump last year sparked an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting battle when he pushed Texas to redraw its congressional map to gain extra Republican seats, and GOP-led states including North Carolina, Missouri, and Florida have since followed suit.