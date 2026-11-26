A federal judge's ruling against the Federal Communications Commission was applauded late Wednesday by one of the FCC's own commissioners, Democrat Anna Gomez, who has been critical of Chairman Brendan Carr's threats against media companies during the Trump administration and who said the decision in a case regarding ABC's broadcast licenses would bring "badly needed accountability to the commission."

US District Judge Loren AliKhan ordered the FCC to halt its review of ABC's licenses, which the commission ordered the network to file a renewal request for in April—even though its current licenses don't expire until 2028.

That demand from the FCC came after President Donald Trump accused ABC of giving him "negative coverage" and a day after the president attacked late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over jokes he made about First Lady Melania Trump.

AliKhan said Wednesday that all evidence showed “Chairman Carr has taken President Trump’s rhetoric as his marching orders."

“Against the backdrop of President Trump and Chairman Carr’s call-and-response, it is no coincidence that President Trump criticized Mr. Kimmel’s skit on social media and the very next day defendants initiated the early license renewal proceedings," wrote the judge.

AliKhan ruled in the case three months after ABC filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the FCC, arguing that the commission's early review of its broadcast licenses was part of a "deeply un-American" attack on media companies' speech.

The judge, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, expressed strong agreement with ABC.

“This is not a close case,” she wrote. “No one doubts that the commission may enforce the law in the manner it sees fit. But in doing so, defendants may not retaliate against or punish plaintiffs and other broadcast license holders for disfavored speech.”

“Given the extreme, indeed existential, nature of the possible penalty plaintiffs face—loss of their broadcast licenses—the court concludes that early license renewal proceedings create a risk sufficient to chill a broadcaster of ordinary firmness,” she added.

The network argued in court that the threat to ABC's ability to continue broadcasting was already chilling speech, causing executives to question how they should cover the recent midterm elections and who could appear as a guest on the daytime talk show "The View" without angering the president.

“We sit with our head on the guillotine,” said Beth Wilkinson, a lawyer for ABC, at a hearing. “We are watching everything we do.”

AliKhan wrote that "these alterations to plaintiffs’ editorial decision-making showcase how the commission’s early license renewal proceedings have already curtailed plaintiffs’ protected activity. That an objectively reasonable broadcaster faced with the same existential threat would follow suit is beyond debate.”

Seth Stern, chief of advocacy for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said AliKhan had seen the FCC's threats against ABC "for what they are: a campaign of intimidation and retaliation against speech that displeases Donald Trump."

"The First Amendment does not allow government officials to appoint themselves the journalism or comedy police. The Constitution recognizes that even good-faith government actors cannot adjudicate journalistic merits without letting political agendas cloud their judgment, and Brendan Carr is far from a good-faith actor," said Stern.



"The impact of the FCC’s censorship spree has not been limited to ABC or other outlets Carr has pursued directly—he has put broadcasters on notice that if their coverage provokes a Truth Social tantrum, the FCC may deem hurting the president’s feelings contrary to the 'public interest' and come after them with bogus investigations," he added. "Outlets that Carr has intimidated can breathe a little easier. The lesson to learn from this ruling is don’t cave to Carr or any other anti-speech bullies in this administration. Instead, take them to court—the judiciary is on to them, and they lose regularly."

The ruling follows Trump's attempt to ban reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. A federal judge struck down the ban in September.

In the case of the FCC and ABC, Gomez, the lone Democrat on the commission, said AliKhan's ruling had shown "that this FCC is a paper tiger whose threats crumble when challenged by those willing to defend their rights."

"Every broadcaster facing this pressure should take note," said Gomez, "and choose courage over capitulation because, as I've said from the beginning, the First Amendment is on their side."