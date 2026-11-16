You Too Elon Musk: Lawyer Up

The richest person on Earth has used his wealth to gain unprecedented, unaccountable, and secret power over U.S. foreign and domestic policy.

That’s about to end. One of the most important inquiries Democrats will make when they take over Congress in less than seven weeks is what Elon Musk has been up to, what laws he’s violated along the way, and what actions should be taken to stop his mayhem.

To take but one example, Elon’s Starlink and Starshield satellite services to Ukraine have again been disrupted. (They were first disrupted between October 13 and October 24.) On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was struggling to intercept Russian jet-powered drones because “restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in the temporarily occupied territories are still there.”

The disruptions are helping Russia because Ukraine uses the Starlink service for communications on the battlefield, while Starshield is used for the interception of missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace.

Who’s responsible for the disruptions?

Musk has already admitted ordering the October disruption. After Ukraine’s drones hit Russian oil refineries, Musk posted on X, “Zelensky has gone too far.” Trump later asked Musk to resume full service to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Why is Musk taking Russia’s side? We don’t know. But we do know that Musk’s Starlink has become a de facto extension of the Defense Department.

We also know that Musk has an effective monopoly on satellites critical for American military and civilian uses. Over 11,175 Starlink satellites are now operational in space—about two-thirds of all working satellites now orbiting Earth.

None of this justifies Musk taking charge of American foreign policy and deciding for himself to disrupt his Starlink and Starshield satellite service to Ukraine — thereby exposing Ukrainians to Russian attacks and helping Vladimir Putin gain an advantage in his war against Ukraine.

No private individual—no matter how wealthy—should have the ability to direct American foreign policy on his own, or to help a nation that poses a major threat to US national security.

America is not helpless to do anything about this. We can break up Musk’s satellite monopoly. We can nationalize his Starlink and Starshield operations. (When I suggested this last month, Musk said I should be imprisoned.)

At the very least, when Democrats take over control of Congress starting January 3, they must find out what Musk has been doing and why, and gather evidence for busting or nationalizing his satellite monopoly.

Democratic senators have already told Musk to preserve all records related to Starlink’s and Starshield’s disruptions of service to Ukraine. In a letter to Musk, Senators Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Chris Coons of Delaware, who’s expected to become chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the next Congress, stated that:

“The October and November restrictions now raise the disturbing possibility that these vulnerabilities persist even within systems on which the U.S. government relies, {raising] serious questions about the control SpaceX has [over national security].”



They criticized Musk’s “opaque decision-making,” asked him whether anyone outside of SpaceX authorized the disruptions, and demanded SpaceX’s records since September 1—including all communications related to Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine, and communications between Musk, SpaceX executives, and the White House and Pentagon.

Democrats will also want to know about Musk’s use of AI systems, including his Grok, and their potential impact on national security.

Last month, Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland—who will lead congressional investigations starting in January—sent a preservation letter to the White House regarding official use of AI systems, including Grok. They warned the practice “exposes the country to malign influence from unknown and unaccountable third parties.”

In addition, Garcia and other Democratic lawmakers have warned Musk they’ll be investigating his secretive role in the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE). They want to know whether Musk and DOGE exceeded executive authority, eliminated federal programs without congressional consent, disregarded transparency laws, and gained access to sensitive personal and financial data of millions of federal employees without authorization.

I hope Democrats also investigate Musk’s ties to China and to the recently ousted Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, who US officials believe to have had an affair with a spy for China. In a post on Saturday, Musk defended Huang, writing that “Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia” and that “without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

Lawyer up, Elon. The Congress of the United States is about to expose your astronomical greed and power — including your willingness to compromise the national security of the United States.

You can’t hide. Their subpoenas can reach Mars.