A federal district judge this week delivered another blow to US President Donald Trump's war on the International Criminal Court, blocking the administration from punishing Americans who provide evidence to or otherwise engage with the ICC, as well as a United Nations expert and Palestinian human rights groups.

"This landmark ruling dismantles a core part of Trump's ICC draconian sanctions regime," Omar Shakir, executive director at Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), declared Tuesday. "The court has affirmed that every American has the constitutional right to advocate for justice on Palestine without fear of reprisal."

DAWN and Taxpayers Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG) sued over Trump's February 2025 Executive Order 14203, which allows sanctions against foreigners who support ICC probes into US and Israeli nationals, and bars the provision or receipt of "services by, to, or for the benefit of" a targeted entity or person.

Under the order, the administration has sanctioned the ICC as well as its prosecutors and judges; the groups Al-Haq, al-Mezan, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR); and Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967.

Last month, Judge Jesse Furman, appointed to the Southern District of New York by former President Barack Obama, found that the "services" ban violates the First Amendment to the US Constitution and blocked the Trump administration from enforcing that prohibition against DAWN and TAAG—which convinced the judge to expand his injunction on Monday.

"The court holds that plaintiffs are entitled to an injunction that bars enforcement of the services prohibition against anyone who provides or receives speech-based services, thereby engaging in First Amendment-protected speech and association," Furman wrote, noting that the government tried to use a 2025 US Supreme Court decision to prevent the expansion.

In Trump v. CASA, the majority "held that a federal court generally may grant injunctive relief only to the parties before it," but that "does not necessarily overrule its earlier precedents approving of broader injunctions where, as here, a First Amendment facial overbreadth challenge succeeds," the judge explained.

Earlier this month, after Furman's first ruling, TAAG held a press conference during which American taxpayers, including human rights activists and lawyers, formally submitted video footage, firsthand eyewitness accounts, and other evidence to the ICC, and called on the court to issue arrest warrants for Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other top US officials over their alleged complicity in Israel's ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

"We challenged Trump's executive order on the ICC because we refused to let his regime intimidate us into silence while it used our tax dollars to fund crimes against humanity," Anna Marie Stenberg of TAAG said Tuesday. "This victory means that others can join us in challenging these crimes without fear of punishment for exercising their First Amendment rights."

"Ordinary people have a right to seek justice, and our government cannot take that right away," she added. "We must always stand up to a bully!"

DAWN said Tuesday that it will "hold a press conference in The Hague on December 1, 2026 to announce its next steps as ICC member states meet there under a US ultimatum to rein in the court."