Senate Democrats Demand Public Release of Pentagon's Secret Data Detailing Costs of Iran War

Democrats on the US Senate Armed Services Committee called on the Pentagon on Monday to reveal how much President Donald Trump's Iran War is costing American taxpayers, citing "ongoing efforts to hide the true cost."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) told Congress that the war had cost $43.6 billion as of September 3. But in Monday's letter, Democratic lawmakers noted that this figure excluded the cost of damage caused by Iranian attacks on US bases and other facilities in the region. That estimate remains classified, but lawmakers have seen it.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) led the letter, which was also signed by Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Gary Peters (D-Mich.). They called on CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper to release the estimate publicly.

"There is no rationale for classifying that cost estimate," the lawmakers wrote. "Our allies and our adversaries are, unfortunately, keenly aware of the extraordinary toll that this reckless war has taken on military readiness, and Congress and the public need this information to determine the steps necessary to recover from this debacle."

Iranian strikes have damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and structures at US bases across eight Middle Eastern countries, according to a report released in September by the Pentagon's inspector general.

“Despite a lack of clarity and candor from [the Department of Defense], press reports of attacks, video footage, satellite images, and photos leaked to the media by active US service members have painted a dire picture of US bases and facilities damaged and destroyed by Iran,” the lawmakers wrote.

US officials and congressional aides have previously said the damage was far more extensive than the administration had publicly acknowledged and was expected to cost billions of dollars to repair.

More than 50,000 US troops have been deployed to support the Iran War. At least 23 US service members have died, and another 865 have been injured since Trump launched the war. The Pentagon has repeatedly failed to disclose casualties from the war, including dozens of troops injured in Iranian strikes, while moving other casualties out of its official Iran War tally.

At least 1,700 Iranian civilians have also been killed, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). Iran's Health Ministry reported that more than 26,500 people were injured in the war's first 40 days. HRANA has reported more than 2,200 children injured.

Since the war began in late February, independent analysts have argued that the Pentagon has presented an incomplete picture of the war's costs.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies projected that the war had already cost roughly $40 billion by June, including an estimated $4 billion to $9.4 billion to repair and rebuild damaged US bases. At that time, the Pentagon's most recent public tally was just $29 billion, issued the previous month.

In May, Stephen Semler of the Center for International Policy argued that the Pentagon was also overlooking other critical war costs—underestimating the expense of replacing weapons and repairing bases, and ignoring spending outside the Pentagon, including military aid to Israel, which has joined the US in bombing Iran.

Accounting for those expenses, Semler estimated that the war had cost nearly $72 billion in just its first 60 days—about three times the Pentagon's estimate at the time.

Americans are also paying for the war beyond government spending. Last week, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi estimated that the war had cost the average US household nearly $2,000—including $1,100 in higher energy prices, $540 in higher interest rates, and $360 in military costs.

Urging the military to respond to the letter, Warren said on Monday that “Americans deserve to know how much of their money is being burned on Trump’s war with Iran.”