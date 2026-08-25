In First 6 Democratic Primary States for 2028, Overwhelming Majorities Demand Weapons Embargo on Israel

When the Democratic National Committee selected South Carolina this month as the "first in the nation" state for the 2028 presidential primaries, political journalists and commentators suggested the calendar could give the southern state's moderate voter base a new level of influence in selecting the party's candidate.

But new polling from the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project and YouGov on Tuesday showed that on an issue the party and media establishment continue to dismiss as "extreme," overwhelming majorities of voters in the first states that will hold primaries in 2028 agree: The party must elect a presidential candidate who supports ending military aid to Israel.

The IMEU Policy Project and YouGov surveyed 4,000 likely Democratic primary voters across the six states that will vote first in 2028—South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan, and Virginia—and found an undeniable trend.

"Democrats in the first six states to vote in the 2028 presidential primary overwhelmingly demand sanctions and a total weapons embargo against Israel," said the IMEU Policy Project.

South Carolina and Virginia, which have typically favored more moderate candidates, showed somewhat less support for a weapons embargo on Israel, which, with US backing, has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians in Gaza over the past three years and continues to attack the largely decimated exclave despite a ceasefire deal.

But even the two southern states showed strong support for a dramatic shift in the United States' relationship with Israel, which it provides with nearly $4 billion in military aid annually, in addition to at least $16.3 billion in direct military assistance since it began attacking Gaza in 2023.

Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters in both South Carolina and Virginia said they would prefer a 2028 presidential candidate who supports cutting off weapons to Israel. Fifty-seven percent of respondents in the former state said they believed Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, as well as 72% of Virginians.

Drop Site News noted that across the six states, regarding the genocide question, "the 'no' response never rises about 5%."

Prem Thakker of Zeteo News emphasized that the polling was released as "the party was hoping South Carolina would be the moderate saving grace" in the 2028 presidential election, in which a large field of candidates is expected to run.

Potential contenders include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a progressive who's committed to opposing all military aid for Israel; former Vice President Kamala Harris, who refused to commit to an arms embargo during her unsuccessful 2024 campaign; California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said in May that the US should reconsider weapons aid to Israel; and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said he would support a weapons embargo last year only after facing backlash over comments in which he called the issue "complicated."

Buttigieg visited South Carolina over the weekend, as have several other possible candidates, including Newsom and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a top recipient of donations from the pro-Israel lobby.

The other states polled by IMEU and YouGov also showed high levels of support for cutting off weapons to Israel and sanctioning its right-wing government, which faces elections in October.

Seventy-eight percent of Nevada voters said they view Israel's US-backed bombardment of Gaza as a genocide, and 74% said the US should end weapons aid.

Three-quarters of voters in New Hampshire, Michigan, and New Mexico said the US should stop providing Israel with weapons. Michigan was home to the largest share of voters who viewed the attacks on Gaza as a genocide—80%—and in both New Hampshire and New Mexico, 70% of voters said the US should sanction Israel.

Left-wing commentator Hasan Piker, whom centrist Democrats, think tanks, and commentators have attacked in recent months for his past comments on September 11 and Hamas, and whom critics have said should be shunned by progressive political campaigns, said the new polling illustrated an inescapable reality for the Democratic Party.

"This is why I said the '28 Democratic nominee will not be pro-Israel," said Piker of the new survey. "Even if I go away, this problem doesn’t."