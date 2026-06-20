You Are America, Ready To Seize What Ought To Be

This week, a clear "dignity gap" amidst more botches - war, flu, pools, fans - suggests a faint, nascent shift in momentum back toward we the people. As DC sank into mire, New York came together "as one" - Mamdani: "We find a way" - with a jubilant party for its beloved Knicks, and Chicago marked a dazzling, joyful, Juneteenth launch of an Obama Center with free library, museum, gardens, sledding hill where "hope took root" for the first Black president, and somehow still resides.

Meanwhile, the regime tried to sell a fragile Iran deal deemed "the worst foreign policy blunder in decade" that achieved none of their goals, prompted Iran to claim "total victory," and led Andy Borowitz to report the Ayatollah had named Trump "Employee of the Month." Now a newly empowered Iran will control the Hormuz Strait, levy new fees, see sanctions lifted, get a $300 billion infrastructure fund that makes Obama's 2015 pay-out pale, and be free to keep building its nuclear stockpiles and repressing its people, all at the cost of thousands of lives including 175 Iranian schoolgirls and global economic mayhem. The surreal bonus: In "the greatest diplomatic troll" ever, France's Macron got Trump, stunned by gold and ignorant of history, to sign the MOU at Versailles, where World-War-I Allies forced Germany to sign "one of the most famous surrender documents in history.”

With it all, a still-homicidal, hold-my-beer Israel continued bombing and killing civilians in Lebanon, and US-Iran talks were (again) cancelled. Other fails, less lethal, often cringey, kept coming. Again playing the buffoon on the world stage at the G7 summit, where he appeared dazed and confused before chatting leaders, he claimed Italy Premier Giorgia Meloni had “begged me to take a picture with her!" Meloni, fed up, swiftly retorted on social media that she was "astonished" by a claim that was "completely made up" (America nods wearily), she has no idea why he "behaves like this," and "Italy, and I, do not beg." Then Italy's foreign minister cancelled an upcoming trip here, noting Trump, "whether out of intent or ineptitude," has managed with "his inappropriate outbursts," to make the U.S. "unpopular across the entire European continent" - "no easy feat." Sigh. Too much winning.

A flu outbreak hit 150 recruits training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas weeks after manly dry-drunk Christo-fascist Pete Hegseth, declaring "Your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable," said he was “restoring freedom" by ending mandatory flu vaccines, ”absurd overreaching mandates (that) weaken our war-fighting capabilities." New viewership data for the Freedom 250 cage fight - Trump: ”one of the most exciting days in the History of our fabled White House“ - were not, as predicted, ”Super-Bowl numbers“ of 125.6 million, or Rubio’s giddy billion, but a sad 17 million. Their latest attempt to "make friends" with MAGA hats and cookie bribes to kids in Greenland, home to Make America Go Away hats, was met by scowls and fingers. After Congress shut him out, Trump stole $352 million from the Secret Service for his ballroom. Then he was defeated by a Medal of Honor.

And in the running debacle of his $14 million redo of the Lincoln Reflecting pool, surging algae is worse than it's been in years - “Now that the bottom is nice and dark, the algae grows better" - and peeled-off chunks of his "American-flag blue" paint are floating to the surface, loosened by chlorine-neutralizing hydrogen peroxide hapless workers are dumping into it. The historic kicker: The same thing happened - creation of a swamp-green guac pool - at the 2016 Rio Olympics; it made global headlines, easily recalled. But nope, not by all-knowing "Nero on the Potomac." The pattern repeats: Claim something needs improving, ignore experts, screw it up big-time for too much money, blame someone else when it crashes. It will end, God willing, in humanity's "oldest political ritual" - Rome's "condemnation of memory" wherein evildoers' names are chiseled off, statues toppled, their faces hacked, unmade by history.

Until then, we get by on whatever slivers of hope, good cheer, good trouble we can find or make. Thursday saw not just a parade but "a jubilee" in New York, a vast, messy, blue and orange spectacle of two million exuberant fans descending on a packed city to salute the dogged Knicks, NBA champions after a 53-year wait. The staggering turnout for their first ticker-tape parade ever, one of the largest for a sports title celebration, caused mostly glad mayhem in lower Manhattan. For a 10 a.m. parade start, thousands camped out overnight, paid others to hold them a place, took red-eye flights, arrived at dawn, inched forward; many more got turned away when viewing pens filled up before 8 a.m and had to settle for watching on TVS in overflowing bars. Buses shut down, subways blocked exits, people caught rides on garbage trucks and crowded friends' balconies.

Over 10,000 cops, some with Knicks jerseys under their uniforms, circulated amidst thousands of pounds of shredded paper, rivers of toilet paper hung on wires, dozens of floats and checkpoints, miles of barricades and no dedicated public restrooms. Celebrities mounted floats; young people climbed up on scaffolding; kids held up signs bragging they'd skipped school or told reporters their teachers were probably pissed they had; everyone, even dogs, wore Knicks merch, caps, socks, shirts, tutus, sneakers, cheering, grinning: "New York energy. New York love. Everybody’s here for the same reason." Indomitable Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, who led his team from behind in all four wins, rode on a float with his wife and daughter, leaning on the trophy, then he jumped off and walked Broadway with it in his arms, scores reaching out to touch it.

At City Hall, a beaming Mamdani gave each player a key to the city and hailed the unity of a city "overcome by happiness," for once brought together not by tragedy but "pure, unfiltered joy." The bettors and experts and pundits "who watch from far away" do what they do, he said - run the numbers, write the Knicks off, give the Spurs a 99.6% chance of winning. "But there's one thing they just don’t get about this city," he said. "It is in that .4% that we go to work...that the Knicks do what New Yorkers have always done when we are told something is impossible. We find a way. What is New York, if not 99.6% of the world stacked against you?...What is New York if not your back's up against the wall? The Knicks did not just win for New York City, they won like New York City. This is our city. This is our team."

The same day Chicago, also euphoric, commemorated the end of slavery in America with a hopeful, sold-out, star-studded opening ceremony for a privately funded, $850-million Obama Presidential Center on the long-neglected South Side where Barack Obama did community organizing, fell in love, raised a family and entered politics. A decade in the making, set in John Lewis Plaza, the Center sits on a sprawling campus of almost 20 acres. It has a museum, a digitized presidential library and free Chicago Public Library branch full of books chosen by the Obamas, four floors of exhibits, a fruit and vegetable garden, an Eleanor Roosevelt garden, a water terrace honoring Obama’s mother Ann Dunham, and a community NBA-size basketball court and sledding hill because, growing up nearby, Michelle Obama never had one. Inside, there are also 30 original artworks by diverse artists; in the lobby is the first dual portrait of both Obamas by Nigerian-born Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

Wrappng around two sides of the top of the Center is an all-caps excerpt from Obama’s 2015 speech at the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday 1965, the march from Selma to Montgomery AL. where police attacked John Lewis and other civil rights marchers. It was chosen, said Obama, because, "There are places and moments in America where this nation's destiny has been decided, and Selma is such a place. The text reads, in part, "You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there is new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed." It is meant, he has said, "to honor those who walked so we could run. We must run so our children soar." When he finished speaking, he hugged Lewis, a mentor who he's said "gave me a a sense of meaning and purpose," in a now-iconic photo.

In attendance were many pols - Bidens, Clintons, Bushs, Kamala, Pelosi, Pritzker, Newsom, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau - celebrities including Tom Hanks and a smiling Stephen Colbert in a tan suit, and A-list musical performers. Chicago-born Jennifer Hudson sang the National Anthem, John Legend sang the civil-rights-era Someday We’ll All Be Free, Springsteen sang Land of Hope and Dreams, Eddie Vedder sang Better Believe with young local musicians of Guitars Over Guns, Stevie Wonder invited all the artists to join in Higher Ground. Thousands of South Side residents watched a livestream of the ceremony from nearby Midway Plaisance Park, re-enforcing Obama's hope the Center serves as a community hub, with a sense of possibility and a belief "we can come together and create the change we seek."

Michelle Obama began her speech by asking the crowd to "indulge me" to "fully sing" her husband's praises. "Barack, you gotta look at me," she said, to which he shook his head no, looked down, grew tearful. "You always gave us the very best within you, and in doing so you reminded the rest of us that we could too," she said. "There are no words to express how proud I am of the way you showed up, and continue to show up every single day...You were doing the people's work." She recalled the racist vitriol he faced: "Eight years in the crucible and not once did you melt in the heat, not once did you let it harden you," take away from his grace, courage, decency, work ethic. In a dig at Trump, she also noted "a lasting legacy" isn't measured by an award or name on a building but by “the difference we make in one another’s lives... carrying each other when we’re weary."

Obama, moved by her speech, argued, "She did me wrong. She wouldn’t let me see her speech. She knew she was going to mess me up, and she did it anyway." Eloquent, stressing the dark times, he focused on affirming "how special and how precious our democracy is...what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibilities as citizens." Citing "unfinished business, my own shortcomings and mistakes," he acknowledged democracy's flaws and inefficiencies, quoting from a plaque he kept on the Resolute Desk: "Hard things are hard." "It's tempting to give in to cynicism and even despair,” he said, “but I do not believe that is the story of America that prevails in the end.” Instead, like Michelle, he indirectly refuted the cruel, stupid, greedy crap of today's national discourse by elevating "the belief in the intrinsic dignity and worth of all people."

The litany went on: His elemental belief "nobody is above the law, nor beneath its protection." His belief in checks and balances, accountability, an independent judiciary, a robust free press, a military and law enforcement with allegiance not to an individual but the people and the Constitution, a peaceful transfer of power after people have spoken in free fair elections. A belief in private qualities, "our greatest inheritance," like honesty, integrity, compassion, a "faith in the decency of our fellow citizens, and the possibility that despite our differences we can see each other (and) make common cause together." The center's exhibits are "not meant to evoke nostalgia for some gauzy bygone era,“ he said. "They're meant to remind us of what’s possible, so we can forge ahead (and) do the work that needs to be done." The multi-hued audience, who needed to hear it all again, cheered.