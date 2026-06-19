US-Iran Talks Delayed as 'Renewed Israeli Aggression' in Lebanon Kills at Least 18
One Lebanese writer reported that Israeli forces were "committing massacres" in residential areas across southern Lebanon, threatening to derail progress toward a US-Iran peace deal.
US and Iranian delegations delayed plans to travel to Switzerland on Friday for the opening round of talks to cement the details of a peace agreement as the Israeli military bombarded southern Lebanon, killing at least 18 people and threatening once again to derail momentum toward a diplomatic resolution.
The Associated Press reported that "mediators worked to reschedule the meetings crucial for starting talks over a permanent end to the Iran war, with much of the attention focused on Lebanon." Iran's leadership has insisted that ending Israeli attacks on Lebanon is critical to ending the war, and the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this week calls for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
Israel's military, which joined the US in launching the war on Iran in late February, carried out strikes throughout southern Lebanon on Friday, hours after US Vice President JD Vance—who was supposed to travel to Switzerland—publicly complained about the Israeli leadership's tendency to launch bombing campaigns during critical stages of the Trump administration's talks with Iran. Last weekend, Israeli forces bombed Beirut shortly after US President Donald Trump announced plans to sign the memorandum of understanding.
"We seem to be right on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, and then all of a sudden, there's a major explosion that goes off in a civilian population center in Beirut, and a lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their lives," Vance told reporters on Thursday. "That's not acceptable."
JD Vance criticizes Israel:
We seem to be right on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, and then all of a sudden there's a major explosion that goes off in a civilian population center in Beirut, and a lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their… pic.twitter.com/Roi6BVtpnt
— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026
Roqayah Chamseddine, a southern Lebanese writer, reported that "the intense Israeli bombardment" on Friday "targeted populated residential neighborhoods in the Nabatieh district, committing massacres in the towns of Dweir Harouf, Al-Sharqiya, and Kfar Sir, while also striking Kfar Roumman, Haboush, Jebchit, Toul, and Deir al-Zahrani."
"People had only just begun returning to their villages," Chamseddine wrote. "The renewed Israeli aggression quickly expanded into the Western Bekaa Valley, where Israeli warplanes targeted the heights of Abu Rashed and launched attacks along the Litani River valley near the town of Zalaya."
Apocalyptic scenes in Harouf, South Lebanon.
Israel dropped bombs on residential buildings in the middle of the night.
Entire families are now buried under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/kuKVB0ffjQ
— sarah (@sahouraxo) June 19, 2026
Four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon on Friday by a Hezbollah attack on an Israeli tank, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The attack prompted Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to declare that "all of Lebanon must burn."
"With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeited," Ben-Gvir added.
The Trump White House cited logistical challenges in a statement announcing the delay of the US delegation's departure to Switzerland, not mentioning Lebanon.
But the Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen reported that the Israeli assault on Lebanon was central to the Iranian delegation's decision to postpone its planned trip on Friday.
"The delegation had already been preparing to depart Iran and launch the first round of negotiations, scheduled to span 60 days, before the decision to suspend the trip was made," Al Mayadeen reported, citing an unnamed source. "Tehran had previously informed both Washington and the mediators that the Lebanon file remains a central component of the negotiations and will directly influence whether the talks proceed."
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US and Iranian delegations delayed plans to travel to Switzerland on Friday for the opening round of talks to cement the details of a peace agreement as the Israeli military bombarded southern Lebanon, killing at least 18 people and threatening once again to derail momentum toward a diplomatic resolution.
The Associated Press reported that "mediators worked to reschedule the meetings crucial for starting talks over a permanent end to the Iran war, with much of the attention focused on Lebanon." Iran's leadership has insisted that ending Israeli attacks on Lebanon is critical to ending the war, and the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this week calls for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
Israel's military, which joined the US in launching the war on Iran in late February, carried out strikes throughout southern Lebanon on Friday, hours after US Vice President JD Vance—who was supposed to travel to Switzerland—publicly complained about the Israeli leadership's tendency to launch bombing campaigns during critical stages of the Trump administration's talks with Iran. Last weekend, Israeli forces bombed Beirut shortly after US President Donald Trump announced plans to sign the memorandum of understanding.
"We seem to be right on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, and then all of a sudden, there's a major explosion that goes off in a civilian population center in Beirut, and a lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their lives," Vance told reporters on Thursday. "That's not acceptable."
JD Vance criticizes Israel:
We seem to be right on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, and then all of a sudden there's a major explosion that goes off in a civilian population center in Beirut, and a lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their… pic.twitter.com/Roi6BVtpnt
— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026
Roqayah Chamseddine, a southern Lebanese writer, reported that "the intense Israeli bombardment" on Friday "targeted populated residential neighborhoods in the Nabatieh district, committing massacres in the towns of Dweir Harouf, Al-Sharqiya, and Kfar Sir, while also striking Kfar Roumman, Haboush, Jebchit, Toul, and Deir al-Zahrani."
"People had only just begun returning to their villages," Chamseddine wrote. "The renewed Israeli aggression quickly expanded into the Western Bekaa Valley, where Israeli warplanes targeted the heights of Abu Rashed and launched attacks along the Litani River valley near the town of Zalaya."
Apocalyptic scenes in Harouf, South Lebanon.
Israel dropped bombs on residential buildings in the middle of the night.
Entire families are now buried under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/kuKVB0ffjQ
— sarah (@sahouraxo) June 19, 2026
Four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon on Friday by a Hezbollah attack on an Israeli tank, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The attack prompted Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to declare that "all of Lebanon must burn."
"With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeited," Ben-Gvir added.
The Trump White House cited logistical challenges in a statement announcing the delay of the US delegation's departure to Switzerland, not mentioning Lebanon.
But the Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen reported that the Israeli assault on Lebanon was central to the Iranian delegation's decision to postpone its planned trip on Friday.
"The delegation had already been preparing to depart Iran and launch the first round of negotiations, scheduled to span 60 days, before the decision to suspend the trip was made," Al Mayadeen reported, citing an unnamed source. "Tehran had previously informed both Washington and the mediators that the Lebanon file remains a central component of the negotiations and will directly influence whether the talks proceed."
US and Iranian delegations delayed plans to travel to Switzerland on Friday for the opening round of talks to cement the details of a peace agreement as the Israeli military bombarded southern Lebanon, killing at least 18 people and threatening once again to derail momentum toward a diplomatic resolution.
The Associated Press reported that "mediators worked to reschedule the meetings crucial for starting talks over a permanent end to the Iran war, with much of the attention focused on Lebanon." Iran's leadership has insisted that ending Israeli attacks on Lebanon is critical to ending the war, and the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this week calls for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
Israel's military, which joined the US in launching the war on Iran in late February, carried out strikes throughout southern Lebanon on Friday, hours after US Vice President JD Vance—who was supposed to travel to Switzerland—publicly complained about the Israeli leadership's tendency to launch bombing campaigns during critical stages of the Trump administration's talks with Iran. Last weekend, Israeli forces bombed Beirut shortly after US President Donald Trump announced plans to sign the memorandum of understanding.
"We seem to be right on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, and then all of a sudden, there's a major explosion that goes off in a civilian population center in Beirut, and a lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their lives," Vance told reporters on Thursday. "That's not acceptable."
JD Vance criticizes Israel:
We seem to be right on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, and then all of a sudden there's a major explosion that goes off in a civilian population center in Beirut, and a lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their… pic.twitter.com/Roi6BVtpnt
— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026
Roqayah Chamseddine, a southern Lebanese writer, reported that "the intense Israeli bombardment" on Friday "targeted populated residential neighborhoods in the Nabatieh district, committing massacres in the towns of Dweir Harouf, Al-Sharqiya, and Kfar Sir, while also striking Kfar Roumman, Haboush, Jebchit, Toul, and Deir al-Zahrani."
"People had only just begun returning to their villages," Chamseddine wrote. "The renewed Israeli aggression quickly expanded into the Western Bekaa Valley, where Israeli warplanes targeted the heights of Abu Rashed and launched attacks along the Litani River valley near the town of Zalaya."
Apocalyptic scenes in Harouf, South Lebanon.
Israel dropped bombs on residential buildings in the middle of the night.
Entire families are now buried under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/kuKVB0ffjQ
— sarah (@sahouraxo) June 19, 2026
Four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon on Friday by a Hezbollah attack on an Israeli tank, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The attack prompted Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to declare that "all of Lebanon must burn."
"With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeited," Ben-Gvir added.
The Trump White House cited logistical challenges in a statement announcing the delay of the US delegation's departure to Switzerland, not mentioning Lebanon.
But the Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen reported that the Israeli assault on Lebanon was central to the Iranian delegation's decision to postpone its planned trip on Friday.
"The delegation had already been preparing to depart Iran and launch the first round of negotiations, scheduled to span 60 days, before the decision to suspend the trip was made," Al Mayadeen reported, citing an unnamed source. "Tehran had previously informed both Washington and the mediators that the Lebanon file remains a central component of the negotiations and will directly influence whether the talks proceed."