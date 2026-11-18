Welcome to exceptional America's latest clusterfuck, wherein "the whole rust-bucket empire" is raining tech outages and other debacles and befuddled MAGA clowns and their imbecile rapist despot have no clue what broke the sky or anything else, maybe routers, switches, measles, Biden, Iran, Black people, trans people, copper wires, immigrants, the ICC, "extraordinary circumstances," or SI, aka Super Incompetence. If you give them $50 billion they'll fix it, or not.

Yes, Blue Wave, all good. But for now we are trapped in the apocalyptic timeline that occurs when too many racist, gullible, ill-informed dimwits elect a reality-show president who hires inept hacks who "say nice things about him on Fox News" and they all believe that whatever ensues - diarrhea lettuce, Tylenol autism, banks crashing, parking lot airports, drunken Nazis war crime-ing, pandering to dictators, and now "the week the machines quit" - is somebody else's problem. Add the advent of late-stage capitalism's newest brilliant idea - unregulated, potentially-humanity-destroying AI - and, Dr. Google reports, "The era of autonomous attacks has arrived."

First came last week's ground stop - over 6,000 flights scrapped, 10,000 delayed, 1.5 million travelers stranded, thousands stuck on runways eating pretzels for five hours - in a country that long ago took "one giant leap for mankind." After Trump got last year's big hideous bill passed and its $12.5 billion for "the most advanced air traffic control system on Earth - many decades (will) go by before this one gets obsolete" - we got a former plumber from Oklahoma with anger issues who voted against Biden's $10 billion FAA bill and a washed-up was MTV's The Real World: Boston trying to "explain" why the world's richest country's planes were all laid low.

Citing vague "extraordinary circumstances and safety," Transportation Guy Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Guy with two first names Markwayne Mullin - but no FAA guy - jabbered word salad about overloaded routers, faulty upgrades, copper wire swapped for fiber wire. They said "we're built to handle crises" and nobody was in danger but it was a miracle nobody died. They said it def wasn't the fault of their new $875 million AI system SMART overloading the old routers with data though AI is known for overloading old routers and besides the new system "isn't plugged in" - this from the wizards who named their brand new air traffic control system....Brand New Air Traffic Control System.

Duffy, in a Star Trekky outfit, declared, "This is an emergency. This is bipartisan. This is American." Also, "Trump is a builder, and he's going to deliver for the American people," a novel idea. He demanded $30 billion, then $50 billion to fix what's not yet diagnosed as cohorts spend billions on an illegal war and monstrous ballroom nobody wants. Response to why he's begging for money when his party runs everything: What network are you from? Why they're doing upgrades on a busy weekend: There will be a reevaluation of when we do the work. Could this be cyber warfare or other “nefarious” activity? "We don't believe so," but chainsaw-wielding DOGE fired everyone who looks for it so who knows.

Focusing on the important stuff, Mullin berated a reporter who used "AI" - "We call it SI around here" - before adding it wasn't an "SI attack," which is not a thing. He and Duffy contradicted each other, spilling the beans on what experts warn are the dangers of rushing to launch SMART without safety evaluations to avoid the kind of breakdown that just happened. On Sunday, Duffy went on all the TV news shows, hilariously denouncing "partisanship" while blaming "prior administrations" and ignoring Trump's prompt freezing of Biden's $25 billion to modernize the FAA. Still, he insisted, Trump "loves the airspace." Mullin chimed in, "This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like." LOL.

Many called bullshit; one report said of about 60 air traffic controllers interviewed, “None of them are buying what they said.” The head of the union representing over 11,000 FAA workers, who earlier charged DOGE with recklessly firing hundreds of essential workers, said they'd been replaced by contractors and weren’t involved in per-protocol upgrades or risk assessment. Dems want to investigate aviation "disarray," from the latest fiasco to chronic air-traffic controller shortages, communication breakdowns, where money's spent, and staff purges and funding cuts to cybersecurity and infrastructure Even MTG blasted the "shakedown for more money (as) the biggest fuck you to the American people."

Meanwhile, Duffy claimed the stable genius was "fully engaged" during the days of travel mayhem. Translation: He was huddled in the Oval Office babbling about movies with Jon Voight. He was "having many meetings on many subjects," and posting 13 times about the golf course he wants to fix up so "all over the world it will be acclaimed as the Best Golf Course anywhere" in a D.C. where "the people are happy and safe again!" He was insisting, “I don’t take any responsibility” for breaking air travel and Duffy/Mullin "acted incredibly, everybody was safe, nobody was hurt, no crashes, no nothing." He was proclaiming, "We need Congress to give us the money, FAST!"

He was also crudely assailing Yamiche Alcindor, a black female NBC reporter, for asking why he spends so much time on absurd, obscene vanity projects when the airline system is crumbling. "Lookit the White House - it's flawless," he raged. "Listen to me. I know you don't see dirt (where) you come from," but they had 18 broken windows and plaster falling off and he had "a responsibility" to put it "in decent shape." When she asked why not fund infrastructure, the "president" who's grifted $62 million in Nvidia stock yelled she was "so pathetic." "This doesn't cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it," he shrieked "This is called talent. You don’t have talent." Nothing to see here.

Except everything is breaking, and neither he nor his bumblers have a clue what to do about it. We've seen a cascading catastrophe of high-profile tech and other failures that together expose the complexity, fragility, mystery of systems we depend on daily, and the expertise we desperately need - and possibly lack - to keep them afloat. The day before the airlines broke, a global Microsoft outage disrupted email and other basic online tools in over 70 countries, plunging millions of businesses and people into "a virtual snow day." The fail led to one of the first iterations of corporate-speak pleading to, "Please be patient. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Many more followed. On Monday, America's behemoth JPMorganChase, with 86 million customers, said its systems were down due to a software bug; they later said there was no evidence of "unusual malicious activity," other than, you know, capitalism. On Tuesday, brokerage firm Charles Schwab, with $13 trillion of other people’s money, greeted customers who might want some of it with an “Internal Server Error"; they later described a “webpage loading issue." MInutes later, Equinor, one of Europes largest oil and gas producers, said it was under cyberattack. Soon after, Apple Pay shut down across the U.S., taking iCloud, App Store, Apple Music et al with it; no explanation was offered.

There was another short-lived outage at United Airlines, with 416 delayed flights, and then another. The NSA issued a "code yellow" when a highly classified network used for internal national security communications went down after experiencing “temporary degradation” during a routine maintenance; they said the system is built with "multiple layers of redundancy" to keep basic operations running. Experts said without more data it's hard to know if any of these fails constitute a cyber attack, but so many major outages in mere days "look suspiciously like what we'd expect one to look like." The consensus: “There’s a lot of weird stuff going on." So sure, let's keep building data centers.

Not all the dystopian weirdness, of course, is technology-related. Thanks to Sec. Brainworm, measles is no longer deemed "eliminated" in America, which now feels so scary that half of Trump's high-end flunkies - Miller, Hegseth, Rubio, previously Noem and Bondi - are moving onto military bases, building their own Green Zones safely away from the people they're supposed to be serving. Online sages speculate the latest refugee from reality, $700-million Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is running scared from struggling Americans wondering where all their money's gone; Hegseth's move is said to prove he's firing so many generals because they need the houses.

In fact, the supremely incompetent Hegseth can claim his own micro clusterfuck. The Pentagon just failed its ninth consecutive audit even while it asks Congress for a record, "gobsmacking" $1.5 trillion. He's being sued by Ecuadorian survivors of a boat strike; the U.S. Coast Guard, wearing camo on a boat, cuffed them at gunpoint. In a harrowing 60 Minutes interview, a survivor of the Iran drone attack on a U.S. base in Kuwait that killed six American soldiers charged higher-ups repeatedly ignored warnings the makeshift base - marked on a list of Iran's targets - was so unprotected it was like "a trailer park"; the survivor has filed a formal whistleblower complaint with Congress.

Pete is such an arrogant putz he stepped up to cheerlead Marco Rubio when he defended the killings in the Caribbean, ripped a "fake" ICC for claiming they violate international law, and charged - exquisite pot/kettle - the Court has appointed themselves "judge, jury and executioner (who) supersede the laws of sovereign states." Hegseth's bombast: "Stop quoting laws to MEN WITH SWORDS." Iran's Foreign Minister's masterful response: "That quote was uttered by a Roman general whose final campaign ended in crushing defeat...He was beheaded after fleeing the battlefield. A better maxim: 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.'"

Cue a cartoon president, now in Asia, who "reviewed a week in which Americans couldn’t fly, bank, email or pay for groceries with their phones, and concluded that stuff happens." Asked about the outages at Chase et al, the jerk who said only he could keep America safe said, "It's going to be very much under control." Asked if he's concerned about these rippling calamities, he said, "No. It's life. When you're big and powerful and have all the money, things like this happen. It's fine." Even Fox' Jesse Watters is perturbed by the "eerie" series of glitches: “The government’s telling us everything’s fine. It doesn’t seem like it...There needs to be a plan."

Alas, if we're facing Armageddon, it's with MAGA clowns in charge. Vonnegut character Markwayne Mullin insists, "The homeland is very secure." Tuesday morning, he said of outages whose causes haven't been identified, "I can tell you with complete certainty we are not under attack." He later amended his complete certainty to 98% after talking to a guy who's "very smart with tech" who "thought it's the SI because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is (and) it causes a system to be overran." He also ungrammatically defended taking a government plane to Louisiana, amidst the airline turmoil, to watch a college football game: “We would have never went if the airways weren’t open." Sigh.

His reality-TV bestie Sean Duffy, meanwhile, was silent for hours after an Amtrak train from D.C. to New York struck and killed a man in Maryland, train service around D.C. was halted, and thousands more travelers were again left stranded, this time in a station Duffy earlier insisted putting under his own department's control to "help make this city safe and beautiful." On Fox, he again blamed Biden for the airline bedlam, specifically his focus on woke issues like the name cockpit; he made the same claim after a 2025 plane crash in DC killed 67 people. JD also went on Fox to blame the airline mess on Dems and - more pot/kettle! - their "ridiculous obsession with men in women's sports."

The common cause of so much havoc, writes Jonathan Larsen, is in large part unbridled capitalism, which exists to make money, not safeguard us. "A lot of the systems that are failing are bad systems," he notes, including unbridled capitalism's "life in the name of economic growth." "If our systems are falling to their knees, that poses risks, but it’s also an opportunity to choose what stands up," he writes. "On Election Day, thousands of systems of human organizing beat the system (of) oligarchs spending millions...one sign of a growing hunger for, and power of, human-based systems." On Tuesday, FEMA aired an Emergency Alert System warning: "It is only a test." Frazzled America: "We don't trust you."