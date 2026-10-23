The Bait and Switch Trump's GOP Uses to Distract Voters From Massive Healthcare Cuts

The Trump administration’s health care policy has a clear pattern: Distract attention from massive, permanent cuts to health coverage and care by handing a small sliver back to a fraction of the people harmed with a letter, a press release, and the president’s name attached. American families are struggling every day and every month to pay their health care bills. Whether they get coverage through Medicaid, Medicare, or the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, Americans are demanding more than one-time checks that don’t cover the massive increases they’ve been experiencing.

Premiums Jumped by Over $1,000. One in 20 Enrollees Got a One-Time $500 Back.

People who buy coverage through marketplaces like Healthcare.gov saw their premiums more than double, an increase of over $1,000 in 2026. That was a direct result of the deliberate decisions of this Republican Congress and the Trump administration to let the enhanced tax credits that help Americans afford coverage expire. Even people who never received that help saw premiums jump 24% on average this year, and will see another 17% in 2027, often adding up to thousands of dollars. These jumps were the direct results of policy decisions, after years of stability, when annual increases stayed in the single digits for the previous five years.

Now, one month before the election, the administration has mailed one-time $500 checks, paired with what amounts to a campaign letter, to about 1 million of the nearly 20 million people in the marketplaces. That’s one in 20. For the fraction who got the check, $500 doesn’t cover this year’s higher premiums, which are now baked in for years to come, let alone the increases in future years. The other 19 million people just got a higher bill. And some 3-4 million people couldn’t afford a higher bill and didn’t enroll at all for 2026. Many of these individuals are now likely uninsured.

To be clear, this rebate was money available in part from the sudden defunding of navigator assistance that helps consumers get on and stay on coverage. In previous years under past administrations, extra dollars like these would have lowered next year’s fees. Instead, they paid for an election-season mailer. For more on the administration’s actions to make marketplace coverage more expensive, and harder to get and keep, see this recent blog posting, One Battle After Another Heading into Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2027.

The Biggest Cuts in Medicaid History, and a One-Time Fund with Strings Attached

Millions of people are losing Medicaid coverage and services because of the budget cuts made by the current Congress and Trump Administration. The biggest cut to Medicaid in history, over $900 billion dollars, is projected to leave over 10 million more Americans uninsured, and strip key health care services and providers from communities, including over $130 billion in cuts in rural areas.

In contrast to those permanent cuts, the same law created a one-time $50 billion rural health fund—with strings that bar those dollars from backfilling the cuts. The Trump administration has rolled out a steady stream of press releases and announcements distributing these funds before the election, while many of the much bigger, permanent cuts are set to hit right after it. Rural communities face very real health care challenges, but this program was never designed to solve them. And no amount of spin can make $50 billion fill a $900 billion dollar hole. To learn more about how states are navigating these massive cuts and implementing rural health fund dollars, please read, Don’t be Fooled by the Rural Health Transformation Grants.

$90 for Some Seniors with Medicare While Other Costs Spike

This month, about 20 million people with traditional Medicare began receiving a $90 “premium rebate” from Social Security, announced by the White House on October 2, just one month before Election Day.

That’s less than half of a single month’s standard Part B premium, which is about $202 this year. The money comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which Congress created to strengthen Medicare, not to bankroll a one-time payment timed to an election. And many seniors are left out entirely. Everyone in the Medicare Advantage program is excluded, a group with higher shares of Black, Hispanic, and Asian enrollees compared to traditional Medicare. So are the lowest income seniors who get help paying their premiums through Medicaid, the same program facing more than $900 trillion in cuts. The seniors most likely to need help with health care costs are the least likely to see a check.

The Bait and Switch Context — Cuts to Care and Coverage for All, Smaller Checks for a Few

Consumer and patient advocates support funding for rural health care, and financial help for families. Every dollar helps. But a one-time check doesn’t undo a permanent cut, and a press release doesn’t replace lost coverage. These payouts are designed to paper over much bigger cuts to exactly the same people hurt by this administration’s policies. We expect most Americans will see them for what they are: a small check meant to distract from a much bigger bill.